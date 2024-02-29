Bridgerton Launches Ruggable Regency Rug Collection

Bridgerton announced that they're making "Regencycore" rugs ahead of Season 3 on Netflix. Shondaland teamed with Ruggable to deliver some stylish home accents. The company specializes in machine washable rugs, so if you spill your tea, there's little to worry about. Bridgerton has been nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon since launching in the first year of the pandemic. For Season 3, Shondaland and Netflix are really leaning into the lifestyle releases for fans. There have already been home goods like plates and small baked goods. Bridgerton even debuted wedding dresses. So, next up would obviously be some modern ornate rugs.

"As longtime fans of the Bridgerton series, we're excited to create a collection that embodies the dreamy, opulent aesthetic of the Regency era, and bring it to the modern home," wrote Ruggable's Creative Director, Emily Simmons, in a press statement. "Following Bridgerton, we're continually in awe of the regalia and fashion that the series recreates. With our Ruggable x Bridgerton collection, we are embracing the romance and feminine glamor of the era, with a modern twist. Regency patterns, Rococo-inspired embellishments, and bold colors like these can make such a fun statement in the home, while elevating any interior."

Bridgerton Brings Out The Fashion As Well

(Photo: Allure Bridals/Netflix/Shondaland)

Shondaland put on the full-court press ahead of the Ton's upcoming social season. Bridgerton announced a collaboration with Allure Bridals. That means people getting married this year have the chance to grab something from their exclusive collection. Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton costume designer Lyn Paolo actually designed these gowns. She and the Shondaland crew showed off the looks in the Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in Lost Angeles. The Wrap interviewed the costume designer about her latest creations.

"I'm just really happy that it went down well, and that I do hope that the fans out there love the line," Paolo explained of the wedding dresses. "I really want all those young ladies out there in the world who want to dress like one of our characters on the shows — I just think it's so emotional for young ladies in that fitting room. It would be lovely and I really want them all to send me their pictures."

Bridgerton Bringing The Home Goods

(Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Now, for something to go above all those wonderful rugs. Williams Sonoma actually worked with Bridgerton to bring out some stunning home goods for Season 3 of the show as well. Their contribution include all manner of table setting and some small treats ready for your big watch party.

"We are proud to partner with Netflix and Shondaland to develop products inspired by the sets, fashion and storylines that have made Bridgerton a global phenomenon, and one of the most watched shows on Netflix," Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido said during the announcement. "Fans of Bridgerton will appreciate the design details that are apparent throughout the collection."

"We are thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma to bring the Bridgerton lifestyle to our fans. As the leader in bringing people together around food and high-quality products for the kitchen and home, the team at Williams Sonoma has created a beautiful collection that will delight home cooks, bakers and hosts alike," added Shondaland Chief Innovation & Design Officer, Sandie Bailey. "Together, we were able to infuse the world of Bridgerton into the Williams Sonoma brand in a way that feels authentic to both iconic and beloved brands."

What do you think of the new Bridgerton collection? Let us know down in the comments!