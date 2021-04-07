Bridgerton: Rege-Jean Page Reportedly Turned Down Major Paycheck for Season 2 Return

✖

Earlier this week came the shocking news that actor Rege-Jean Page would not be returning for the second season of Netflix's hit romance-drama Bridgerton. The actor opened up about the decision in a statement saying that the character's arc was completed and that from the beginning his involvement was only ever going to be with the first season. That's not to say that Netflix didn't try though, according to a write-up from The Hollywood Reporter, the potential for a guest star spot in the new season was floated to Page, with a $50,000 an episode paycheck, but Page turned it down.

THR's report up on the topic further states that sources indicates Page is "focused on his burgeoning film career," which has become potentially huge in the wake of Bridgerton's release. He'll next appear in The Gray Man opposite Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the new Netflix movie from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and the long in the works Dungeons and Dragons film, starring alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

“One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes," Page explained in an interview to Variety. "They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby. I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe, but there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing."

Page's character will remain in-universe despite not directly appearing in the show. Season 1 ended with a flash-forward that Simon and Daphne had a son together. Pheobe Deynevor's Daphne Bridgerton will also remain a "vital part" of the story.

Bridgerton season 2 will shift its primary character focus to Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, which is all in keeping with the novels by Julia Quinn which serves as the adaptation source for the show. Actress Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, the female lead of Bridgerton season 2.

Following the confirmation that Page wouldn't return, Netflix announced four new additions to the series including Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider) as Edwina Sharma, the kind-hearted younger sister to Simone Ashley's Kate; Shelley Conn (Liar) as Mary Sharma, an Earl's daughter whose marriage to a tradesman once brought scandal to her family; Calam Lynch (Black Beauty)as Theo Sharpe, a printer's assistant who is taking an active role in the fight for equal rights; and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hanson) as Jack, a new member of the ton with a connection to an important family.