Brooklyn Nine-Nine Producers Developing Craig Robinson-Starring Series for Peacock

The Office and Hot Tub Time Machine star Craig Robinson will headline Killing It, a new comedy from executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, two of the creative voices behind the fan-favorite Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Robinson, who has a recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug Judy, "The Pontiac Bandit," also worked with Mike Schur, one of the series' producers, on The Office. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goor and Del Tredici will write the script for Killing It, which already has a script-to-series commitment from the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock streaming service. NBCUniversal have been the studios behind The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

According to THR, "the comedy explores class, capitalism and one man's quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes."

In addition to Goor and Del Tredici, Robinson will produce, along with his manager, Mark Schulman, who also worked with him on Ghosted for Fox and NBC's Mr. Robinson. Goor, who also wrote for Parks and Recreation and The Office, has an overall deal with Universal Televison, which is who will develop the script to series if executives like it.

Peacock's original programming biases toward comedy, with Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell getting reboots and A.P. Bio being saved from cancellation for a third season on the streamer. The platform, which has the streaming rights to Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, will get The Office at the start of 2021, stripping one of Netflix's biggest hits from its lineup. In addition to frequent rumors that they are toying with how to continue The Office as a brand, also just greenlit a new series from actor/producer Damon Wayans and three former Happy Endings writers. That series, which ran for three seasons on Disney-owned ABC, was (like A.P. Bio) critically acclaimed and beloved by its audience -- but that audience wasn't big enough to keep it afloat at ABC.

Earlier today, NBCUniversal announced that The Office, when it comes to Peacock, will bring with it new bonus features and additional content never seen on Netflix.

"We will be reintroducing The Office in a more complete way, incorporating elements that were not part of the original broadcast," Peacock chairman Matt Strauss said in a recent interview. That seemingly rules out the most obvious additional content -- extra minutes added to several broadcasts during a time when NBC was keen on "super-sized" episodes, but removed from the episodes in syndication to make them fit a time slot.

That content has been largely absent from the Netflix episodes, although it can be seen on iTunes. Restoring the "super-sized" episodes or other deleted scenes seems like a no-brainer, given that Peacock (like other streaming services) does not have the same time restraints as broadcast TV.

