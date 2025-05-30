Bryan Cranston Confirms He Will Be “Naked Again” in Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series

Much to the delight of fans, there is a Malcolm in the Middle miniseries reboot in development at Disney+. The show recently wrapped production and it sounds like the cast had a great time getting back together nearly 20 years after the program went off the air. The reunion series features several members of the core cast reprising their roles, allowing viewers to see what’s changed in the time since the show was canceled, as well as what has stayed the same. Though some details of the upcoming reboot are still under wraps, core cast member Bryan Cranston, who plays Hal Wilkerson, has made it abundantly clear that we can expect to see more of his character in the buff.

Cranston spoke with IndieWire at the New York City premiere of his new film The Phoenician Scheme. In addition to securing the lowdown on that recent collaboration with Wes Anderson, the outlet also got a couple of comments from Cranston on his impending return to Malcolm in the Middle. Cranston’s response is predictably both comical and self-deprecating.

“I’m asked to do physical comedy on that show and I realized, ‘Oh, it’s been 20 years since I did that,’” Cranston began. “I have a few extra restrictions now, so it’s like I’m crawling around. I’m, of course, naked again. That’s no surprise, no surprise at all.”

There’s no word just yet on when you’ll be able to stream the reunion series on Disney+. However, with production complete, there’s a chance the show may hit the airwaves by the end of 2025. If not, it’s probable that we’ll see the series bow in early 2026.

The program will feature the return of several beloved characters. In addition to Cranston stepping back in as Hal, Jane Kaczmarek will reprise her role as Hal’s partner, Lois; Frankie Muniz (who plays the titular character, Malcolm) is also slated to return; Christopher Masterson (oldest sibling Francis) is also coming back; and Justin Berfield (Reese, the second oldest brother) is also slated to reprise his role from the much-beloved series.

As for new additions to the cast, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark will be stepping in for Erik Per Sullivan who played Dewey, the fourth child in the birthing order. Sullivan has retired from acting since the series went off the air.

Additionally, Anthony Timpano will take over for twins James and Lukas Rodriguez who played Jamie, the youngest child, in the show’s original run.

New character additions include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, and Kiana Madeira as the titular character’s girlfriend, Tristan.

Malcolm in the Middle follows the Wilkerson family through the perspective of middle child Malcolm. The lead character is a bright young man who is just trying to make it through each day in a consistently chaotic household.

If you’re keen to revisit the program before the reboot lands, you can find all seven seasons streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Are you looking forward to watching the upcoming series reboot on Disney+? And are you ready for more Hal in the nude? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.