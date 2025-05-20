Buffy Stars’ Children Are Auditioning for Reboot Roles

Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival is starting to come together, and the cast may look a little familiar. Sarah Michelle Gellar returns as Buffy Summers, and in a recent interview, she revealed that the children of multiple cast members from the original series have auditioned for the new show. She got to break the news to her former castmate Alyson Hannigan on camera during a joint interview with Us Weekly, as both were supporting the charity campaign Ask2BSure. Hannigan has two teenagers at home, and she had to wonder if either of them had auditioned for the show behind her back.

“I know somebody who auditioned for something on the show,” Hannigan said coyly when the subject of the Buffy revival came up. Gellar surprised her, replying, “I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show. I know a few people from the show whose children came in.” This clearly shocked Hannigan, though the two couldn’t discuss any details on camera.

“It better not have been one of my kids!” Hannigan said, laughing. The 51-year-old actress is mother to 16-year-old Satyana and 12-year-old Keeva, both girls. She shares them with her husband, actor Alexis Denisof, whom she first while filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Hannigan played Willow Rosenberg while Denisof played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce — a recurring character in the main series, but a main character on the spinoff, Angel.

Gellar didn’t reveal in the interview which cast members’ children had auditioned for the revival, but there are other contenders as well. She shares 15-year-old Charlotte and 12-year-old Rocky with her own husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. Charisma Carpenter has a 22-year-old son named Donovan Charles Hardy, while Anthony Head has two daughters who are actresses — 36-year-old Emily Head and 34-year-old Daisy Head. David Boreanaz has a 23-year-old son named Jaden, and a 15-year-old daughter named Bella Vita Bardot Boreanaz.

There may be other cast members with children at the right age for this series, depending on what direction the story is taking. Gellar reportedly has a recurring role in the series, meaning the main focus will be on Buffy’s replacement, the new Slayer. That role has already been cast — 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong will take the lead.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival has a pilot order at Hulu, but it hasn’t been greenlit officially yet and it’s unclear if or when we’ll see it for ourselves. In the meantime, the original series is streaming now on Hulu.