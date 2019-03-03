‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Leads Nationwide Blood Drive on Buffy Slay Day

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is celebrating Buffy Slay Day 2019 with a nationwide blood drive.

20th Century Fox Consumer Products will host the blood drive with the American Red Cross on March 10th, the anniversary of the series premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Red Cross will launch the Buffy Slay Day blood drive at their Torrance, California donation center on March 10th. Other participating Red Cross blood drives in Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and New York (March 11th) will also support the Buffy Slay Day celebration with a variety of exclusive giveaways for blood and platelet donors.

The Torrance Red Cross Blood Donation Center will serve as the Buffy Slay Day flagship site. Its location is minutes away from Torrance High School, the location used to film scenes at Sunnydale High in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

All participating Red Cross donation centers will offer Buffy giveaways, while supplies last, including an exclusive variant of BOOM! Studios’ sold out Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, which launched the rebooted comic book series. The first 15 presenting blood or platelet donors at each location may also receive complimentary Buffy items such as the new novel Slayer by Kiersten White, or Funko Pop! Vinyl figures of Buffy, Willow, Faith, Xander, or Giles.

“Buffy Slay Day is more than just a chance to commemorate the incredible pop culture phenomenon Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Eva Steortz, senior vice president global brand, 20th Century Fox Consumer Products said in a press release. “It’s an annual opportunity for fans to demonstrate their own courage, pride, power and inner slayer. A day for all of us to fearlessly show the world we’re here to slay. Based on the overwhelming impact this content has had on fans, we are confident this celebration of empowerment is here to stay.”

Here’s more information on the participating locations:

Sunday, March 10th

Torrance, CA (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.): 2814 Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505

Alpharetta, GA (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.): 3000 Old Alabama Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30022

Atlanta, GA (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.): 1955 Monroe Dr., Atlanta, GA 30324

Duluth, GA (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.): 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097

Marietta, GA (7 a.m. – 2 p.m.): 2145 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062

Charlotte, NC (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.): 2425 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Nashville, TN (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.): 2201 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN 37203

Monday, March 11th

New York, NY (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.): 510 W 49th St., New York, NY 10019

Fans unable to visit participating locations can find a Red Cross donation center in their area and signup to donate blood on behalf Buffy Slay Day by visiting www.rcblood.org/Buffy.

The first two issue of Boom! Studios’ new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series are on sale now.