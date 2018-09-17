‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Eliza Dushku Got Married

Eliza Dushku, who played fellow Slayer to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy and ally-turned-enemy Faith Lehane on Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer and spinoff Angel, is newly married.

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️ 8.18.18 A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Sep 16, 2018 at 9:38am PDT

Dushku shared her nuptials on Instagram Sunday after wedding Peter Palandjian in Boston on August 18.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dushku, 37, is best known for her roles in the ‘Buffyverse,’ and is well-known to genre fans for voicing She-Hulk — cousin of Avenger the Hulk — in Marvel’s animated Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. and Ultimate Spider-Man, and for lending her voice to the Selina Kyle Catwoman in 2011’s direct-to-video Batman: Year One and a subsequent showcase short film.

Palandjian is a former professional tennis player-turned-CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, per People. The couple announced their engagement last June on Instagram.

The actress previously said she would be interested in playing a live-action She-Hulk in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe — back before Whedon, writer-director of The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, stepped away from the franchise.

Dushku also expressed interest in being the next actress to step into the role of a live-action Catwoman, telling ComicBook.com she would “scratch and claw at the chance to film her in live-action form.”

Catwoman has yet to leap into the DC Films Universe, currently home to Ben Affleck’s veteran crime-fighter Batman. The famed DC Comics anti-hero has long been said to headline Gotham City Sirens, a female-led Batman spinoff from Suicide Squad writer-director David Ayer.

That film, being quietly developed by Ayer, is expected to team Catwoman with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and villainess Poison Ivy. Ayer most recently met with Quinn co-creator and Gotham City Sirens comic book writer Paul Dini, suggesting the filmmaker linked with Dini to discuss bringing two of DC Comics’ most famous female characters back to the big screen.

Buffy is now being rebooted under showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen (Alias, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) with Whedon serving as executive producer on the project, which will re-imagine Buffy Summers as a woman of color. The project is still in the early stages and has yet to stake a release date.