Bupkis: Joe Pesci Joins Pete Davidson's Peacock Comedy

Back in April, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was making a semi-autobiographical comedy series called Bupkis for Peacock. Soon after the show was announced, fans were surprised by Davidson's SNL exit, which marked the end of his eight-season run. When the season finale aired in May, the comedian gave an emotional farewell to the series that helped start his career. As for Bupkis, the show will be a half-hour comedy that is "a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life." The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie star Edie Falco will be joining the cast as Davidson's mother, and Deadline revealed another exciting addition to the show earlier today: Joe Pesci.

According to the report, Pesci will be playing Davidson's grandfather. Pesci is signed on as a as series regular, marking the actor's second television series since he starred in Half Nelson, which ran for one season in 1985. Bupkis will be the iconic star's first role since appearing as Russell Bufalino in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman in 2019. Pesci is known for many films including Raging Bull, My Cousin Vinny, Home Alone, and the Lethal Weapon sequels. However, his most iconic role was portraying Tommy DeVito in Scorses's Goodfellas, which earned the actor an Oscar in 1991.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, previously said in a statement. "Bupkis will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television."

Dave Sirus and Judah Miller are writing and executive producing Bupkis along with Davidson. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce with Universal Television as the studio.

Currently, you can catch Davidson on the big screen in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, a slasher comedy that takes place at a house party during a hurricane. Davidson is also playing the iconic comics character, Marmaduke, with Mar A.Z. Dippé directing the movie along with Matt Phillip Whelan.

