‘Archer’ Fans React to Burt Reynolds’ Death

Today the world lost a cinematic icon, in the form of Burt Reynolds. The acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and sex symbol passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a massive body of highly-acclaimed work.

Reynolds was a legend to a certain generation of older film fans, but for the younger generation, the actor was an icon for an entirely different reason: for his connection to the popular animated series, Archer. In the spy comedy series, Burt Reynolds is the ultimate manly inspiration of the titular super-spy Sterling Archer, and was often name-dropped by Archer, who loved to emulate his onscreen hero. The gag culminated with a 2012 season 3 episode of the show, in which Reynolds appeared as himself, but was no less the epic sex symbol and man of action that Archer always figured he was.

That appearance solidified Burt Reynolds’ street cred with the new generation of geeks and fans – which is why the announcement of Reynolds’ passing has elicited a massive response from Archer fans. See for yourself, below:

Survivor’s Guilt

Is it bad that my first thought upon hearing Burt Reynolds had died was “oh god who’s going to tell Archer?” — Phoebe (@phoebelett) September 6, 2018



The most common reaction to Burt’s death seems to be Archer fans’ concern over how Sterling will take the news.

Archer Pains

RIP Burt Reynolds. Archer will miss you the most out of any of us. pic.twitter.com/SSPIngvAuk — Todd (@itsToddDuh) September 6, 2018



Even as a fictional character, it’s clear that Sterling Archer will miss Burt Reynolds more than any of us.

Steel Case of Emotion

I saw Burt Reynolds passed away and my first thought was – Will Archer be ok? pic.twitter.com/MGrQp49SnM — Joy (@dcbaby73) September 6, 2018



This elevator scene from Burt’s appearance in Archer‘s “The Man From Jupiter” was a fun gag before, and is now a solem and touching memento for fans to appreciate.

Magical Moment

When Archer met Burt Reynolds, it was like they reached out to my childhood. https://t.co/iSy35EXCke — Ken Wheaton (@kenwheaton) September 6, 2018



This was a magical moment for so many of us 20 – 30 somethings that grew up with Burt Reynolds films, and were early fans of Archer. Now it’s a bonafide classic scene.

Resume of a Legend

Ach, that’s a shame about Burt Reynolds.

Smokey & The Bandit, Cannonball Run, Boogie Nights & Deliverance.

As well as being Sterling Archer’s spirit animal.

RIP pic.twitter.com/cPO86H3RIR — Stu Murphy (@StuartJayMurphy) September 6, 2018



Archer has become enough of an icon that Burt Reynolds gets an ‘icon by association’ boost by being his mentor.

Multi-Generational Icon

My grandpa and I bonded over Smokey and the Bandit. I loved him in Boogie Nights. Love his apperance on Archer. I hope to see him in one last hurrah in Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.



RIP Burt Reynolds. https://t.co/cL0hguV7mx — Charles R. Ousley / Skoringo (@Skoringo_Tweets) September 6, 2018



As you can see above, thanks to Archer, Burt Reynolds’ awesomeness was something that could be shared between multiple generations of viewers.

The Real Victim Here

Mallory Archer will be devastated.



Burt Reynolds, Self-Mocking Hollywood Heartthrob, Dies at 82 https://t.co/feL5sc3l6S — Play Ball! ? ⚾ ? ? (@CafeChatNoir) September 6, 2018



Everyone is concerned for Sterling – but what about the other Archer that loved Burt???

A Hard Wake (Phrasing!)

Rest in piece, Burt Reynolds. I will watch the Burt Reynolds-Archer episode over and over — ? Kupa Two Brains ? (@cornkobers) September 6, 2018



The Burt Reynolds episode of Archer is about to get a major surge in streams. Will you be watching?

The Greatest Afterlife

Archer and Burt Reynolds – cruising around in a bichin airboat forever. — Adam (@adamscoll) September 6, 2018



That would be heaven for a lot of fans – how about you?

What We Need to Heal

Burt Reynolds has died. I guess this means there will be special Episodes is Archer commemorating his passing. — Lesley Comissiong (@comissiong) September 6, 2018



Hopefully the next (and final?) season of Archer will address Burt’s passing in some way – maybe even with a special video tribute released sooner before later. The world needs to heal from this, and Archer could help that happen.

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds. We will miss you – but never more than Sterling Archer does.