‘Archer’ Fans React to Burt Reynolds’ Death

Today the world lost a cinematic icon, in the form of Burt Reynolds. The acclaimed actor, […]

By

Today the world lost a cinematic icon, in the form of Burt Reynolds. The acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and sex symbol passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind a massive body of highly-acclaimed work.

Reynolds was a legend to a certain generation of older film fans, but for the younger generation, the actor was an icon for an entirely different reason: for his connection to the popular animated series, Archer. In the spy comedy series, Burt Reynolds is the ultimate manly inspiration of the titular super-spy Sterling Archer, and was often name-dropped by Archer, who loved to emulate his onscreen hero. The gag culminated with a 2012 season 3 episode of the show, in which Reynolds appeared as himself, but was no less the epic sex symbol and man of action that Archer always figured he was.

That appearance solidified Burt Reynolds’ street cred with the new generation of geeks and fans – which is why the announcement of Reynolds’ passing has elicited a massive response from Archer fans. See for yourself, below:

Survivor’s Guilt

The most common reaction to Burt’s death seems to be Archer fans’ concern over how Sterling will take the news. 

Archer Pains

Even as a fictional character, it’s clear that Sterling Archer will miss Burt Reynolds more than any of us. 

Steel Case of Emotion

This elevator scene from Burt’s appearance in Archer‘s “The Man From Jupiter” was a fun gag before, and is now a solem and touching memento for fans to appreciate.

Magical Moment

This was a magical moment for so many of us 20 – 30 somethings that grew up with Burt Reynolds films, and were early fans of Archer. Now it’s a bonafide classic scene. 

Resume of a Legend

Archer has become enough of an icon that Burt Reynolds gets an ‘icon by association’ boost by being his mentor.  

Multi-Generational Icon

As you can see above, thanks to Archer, Burt Reynolds’ awesomeness was something that could be shared between multiple generations of viewers. 

The Real Victim Here

Everyone is concerned for Sterling – but what about the other Archer that loved Burt???

A Hard Wake (Phrasing!)

The Burt Reynolds episode of Archer is about to get a major surge in streams. Will you be watching? 

The Greatest Afterlife

That would be heaven for a lot of fans – how about you? 

What We Need to Heal

Hopefully the next (and final?) season of Archer will address Burt’s passing in some way – maybe even with a special video tribute released sooner before later. The world needs to heal from this, and Archer could help that happen. 

*****

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds. We will miss you – but never more than Sterling Archer does. 

