Cameron Boyce’s Autopsy Completed, Cause of Death Still Unknown

The entertainment industry is still reeling from the loss of 20-year-old actor Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep just three days ago. After starring in Disney’s Jessie‘s series and Descendants movie franchise, Boyce had become one of the hottest young actors working in TV. Boyce’s family said in their statement following his death that he died as a result of a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. Now, just a couple of days later, the coroner has completed Boyce’s autopsy, but an official cause of death has still yet to be determined.

“An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced on Monday. The statement also confirmed that Boyd was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived at his home Saturday evening.

The news of Boyce’s passing was confirmed on Sunday morning after his family released a statement to ABC News.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement reads. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce starred in multiple projects on the Disney Channel, including Jessie and its spinoff series, Bunk’d. The actor had become well known for his role in the Descendants movie franchise, where he played Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in a statement. “As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”