7 Supes Who Still Need To Return After The Boys’ Ending

The Boys has finally come to an end after five seasons, and while the story of Butcher and Homelander is done, the story of The Boys universe isn’t over. Two more spinoffs are set to release, those being the prequel series Vought Rising and the more mysterious series The Boys: Mexico. These shows offer the opportunity for The Boys‘ surviving supes to return and have their stories continued, as The Boys series finale left a lot of loose ends by the time the credits rolled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Characters like Hughie and MM made it through The Boys finale, meaning that their stories could be continued if Prime Video chooses to adapt one of the sequel comics. However, this list will specifically focus on the supes who could make a comeback. After all, The Boys wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the supes, and these seven still have more stories to tell after the events of the show.

7) Kimiko

As the original supe member of the Boys, Kimiko was vital to the final season of the series. Now that Frenchie is dead and the team has disbanded, the finale shows that Kimiko has relocated to France. Since The Boys franchise is looking to expand internationally with The Boys: Mexico, a story set in France and following Kimiko could be a lot of fun. Plus, it could explore how she gets on without Frenchie and her supe-killing friends.

6) Starlight

Starlight is another one of the protagonist supes who lives through The Boys finale, with it showing that she is still with Hughie, pregnant, and acting as an independent superhero. A more optimistic The Boys story following Starlight’s return to superheroics would pay off this ending tease, although it’ll be hard to fit that into the announced spinoffs. Another option would be to bring her back if Prime Video adapts The Boys sequel comic, Dear Becky.

5) Sister Sage

Image via Prime Video

Sister Sage was Homelander’s puppet master throughout the last few seasons of The Boys. She masterminded the Vought reeducation camps and employed the strategy that brought Homelander to power. At the end of The Boys, however, she simply gets depowered and goes to Universal Studios. The show gives no indication as to what happens to her, but it would be nice to see her come back in the franchise’s future so that her story could get properly completed.

4) Ashely

Image via Prime Video

Although she is a human for the majority of the show, Ashley becomes a supe in season 4, with her spending season 5 using her telepathic powers to run the United States as its President. After Homelander’s death, however, she is impeached and imprisoned, never to be seen again. Since she is still alive and is one of the funniest characters in The Boys, she deserves to be seen again in a future spinoff. Since Vought is still around, it would make sense for her to crawl back to the company and have some involvement in its future.

3) Queen Maeve

Queen Maeve was one of the original members of the Seven, yet she never returned after her disappearance in season 3. It is implied that Maeve is still alive throughout the rest of The Boys, and her return was even teased at points. However, she never came back. We still don’t know what’s going on with Maeve, and her absence from season 5 was one of the show’s most shocking omissions.

2) Soldier Boy

Of all the supes from The Boys, Soldier Boy’s story is the most incomplete. Near the end of season 5, Homelander knocks Soldier Boy out and puts him back in his sleep tank. Jensen Ackles’ character is never seen again, with him presumably still somewhere in Vought Tower after Homelander’s death. While Soldier Boy will be the star of Vought Rising, his present-day story needs to continue, whether that be in the prequel series or The Boys: Mexico.

1) The Guardians of Godolkin

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The Boys has a lot of characters who need to return. However, Gen V has a group of characters who really need to come back. While all of the aforementioned characters on this list have opportunities to come back, the endings they receive in The Boys could be a satisfying conclusion to their time in the universe. Sadly, this isn’t the case for Marie, Jordan, Emma, and the rest of the spinoff’s cast, as .

Some of the Gen V characters appeared in The Boys season 5, with them helping Starlight and the team smuggle some of Homelander’s targets into hiding. A lot has clearly happened to the Gen V cast since the events of season 2, with them now taking on a more revolutionary point of view. Unfortunately, we may never see these characters again, but they undoubtedly deserve to come back.