Canceled CBS Series Could Return on New Network or Streamer

Earlier this month, television fans were hit with a slew of cancellations across several networks, including CBS which announced that the fan-favorite Magnum P.I. revival would not be returning for a fifth season. As is the case with nearly any series cancelled in the age of streaming and social media, fans almost immediately started calling for someone to "save" the show by bringing it to another network or streamer and it sounds like that is an option being explored.

According to a report by TVLine, the show's lead producer Universal TV is trying to shop Magnum P.I. around, though it remains to be seen if a network or streamer will take the show on or how quickly something like that would have to happen. At the time of Magnum P.I.'s cancellation, the show was only pulling in a 0.7 rating among the key demographic, adults 18-49, but that total viewership averaged 7.2 million total viewers per episode — numbers that aren't bad for a Friday night show. When the series was cancelled, it was reported that the end due to CBS and Universal not being able to "come to an agreement on the license fee."

Magnum P.I. starred Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The series also starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

In addition to Magnum P.I., CBS also cancelled United States of Al and B Positive after just two seasons and Good Sam and How We Roll after one season. It's not clear if any of those series are being shopped out for potential pickup elsewhere. You can check out a list of the shows that were cancelled earlier this month here.

