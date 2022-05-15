Every TV Show That Got Cancelled This Week

Upfronts season is upon us, that time of year when television networks make programming decisions for the upcoming entertainment season and announce what shows will be renewed, what new projects are getting the green light and will be headed to television screens in the fall and, unfortunately, which series have reached their final chapters. This week, ahead of some actual upfronts presentations, several major networks made announcements about their programming slates. While every year there are plenty of surprising losses, the last few days have seen many series cancelled. While some series were ended relatively early in their run with just a season or two under the belt, there were other, long-running series that got the axe as well — and in one case saw the end of a thirteen-year franchise. With so many shows getting the axe this week it was a little hard at any given moment to keep track of what had survived and what would be saying goodbye. With that in mind, we've put together a list of every show cancelled this week. In all, 17 shows across five networks were cut, with The CW making the biggest cuts at six shows. You can read on for our full list of every show that got cancelled this week as announced by Hulu, CBS, The CW, NBC, and FOX.

MODOK (Hulu) (Photo: Hulu) On Friday, Hulu cancelled Marvel's stop motion series MODOK after just one season. Voiced by Patton Oswalt, MODOK featured the Marvel villain that is typically leading the science organization A.I.M. His initials stand for "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing." While on the surface that may lead someone to think a series based on the character would be on the series side, MODOK took a satirical look at the Marvel Universe. Its 10-episode first season debuted almost a year ago in May 2021 and came from the creative minds of Oswalt and Jordan Blum. The MODOK synopsis reads: "The megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth's mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.'s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis… THAT WILL SHAKE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO ITS CORE!" Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Cawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers. prevnext

Dollface (Hulu) (Photo: Hulu) After just two seasons, Hulu cancelled Dollface on Tuesday. The series stars Kat Dennings as Jules, Brenda Song as Madison, Shay Mitchell as Stella, and Esther Povitsky as Izzy. The four friends are trying to navigate their lives post-pandemic, dealing with heartbreak, work, and other everyday relationships while hitting their 30s. Season 2 also brought new additions to the cast, including comedian and former late-night host Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair, Corinne Foxx, and Luke Cook. Season 2 followed Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves. prevnext

Pivoting (FOX) (Photo: FOX) While many cancellations were announced on Thursday, Friday wasn't immune. On Friday, FOX announced the cancellation of Pivoting after just one season. In Pivoting, after the sudden death of their friend Coleen, three middle-aged friends, Amy, Jodie and Sarah, decide that life is short and they must "pivot" their lives in new directions. As they each make impulsive choices in an attempt to find happiness, it strengthens their friendship. The series starred Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. prevnext

Our Kind of People (FOX) (Photo: FOX) On Friday, FOX cancelled the series Our Kind of People after just one season. Our Kind of People is based on Lawrence Otis Graham's 1999 book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. Set in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, the series followed the journey of single mother Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family's name. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past that will turn her world upside-down. The series starred Yaya DaCosta, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Kaya Bright, Kyle Bary, Joe Morton, and Morris Chestnut. The series premiered in September of 2021, and aired a total of twelve episodes. prevnext

Kenan (NBC) (Photo: NBC) After two seasons, NBC cancelled the sitcom Kenan on Thursday. Kenan followed Kenan Williams (Kenan Thompson), a widowed father of two daughters, Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane), living in Atlanta, Georgia. Kenan works as a host for a morning program, executive-produced by Mika (Kimrie Lewis). He lives with his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) and brother Gary (Chris Redd), both of whom offer their own differing perspectives on life and family. The series was executive produced by Thompson, as well as Saturday Night Live mainstay Lorne Michaels. Kenan first premiered in February of 2021, and led to Thompson earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. prevnext

Mr. Mayor (NBC) (Photo: NBC) NBC cancelled Mr. Mayor on Thursday after two seasons. Mr. Mayor followed Neil Bremer (Ted Danson) is a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles "for all the wrong reasons". Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population. The series also starred Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, Bobby Moynihan, and Anna Camp. Mr. Mayor first premiered in January of 2021. prevnext

The Endgame (NBC) (Photo: NBC) On Thursday, NBC cancelled the Morena Baccarin-starring heist drama The Endgame. Per the official description by the network, "In this pulse-pounding, high-stakes two hander, Morena Baccarin stars as Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth. " In addition to Baccarin, The Endgame stars Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean and Mark Damon Espinoza. prevnext

United States of Al (CBS) (Photo: CBS) On Wednesday, CBS cancelled United States of Al after two seasons. United States of Al was created by David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari. The series made its debut on April 1, 2021, and stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young along with Elizabeth Alderfer, Kelli Gross, Dean Norris, and Farrah Mackenzie. The series follows Al (Kalyan), an interpreter from Afghanistan who moves to Columbus, Ohio with his friend Riley (Young), a Marine Corps veteran he worked with. two men both are trying to adjust to the changes in their lives — Al starting a new life in America and Riley struggling to adjust to civilian life. The series has seen mixed reviews from critics, though the second season did receive praise for how it approached the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan. prevnext

Good Sam (CBS) (Photo: CBS) On Thursday, CBS cancelled the series Good Sam after one season. Good Sam starred Sophia Bush as the titular Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith also happens to be her father (played by Jason Isaacs). As Griff defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients. prevnext

Magnum P.I. (CBS) (Photo: CBS) After four seasons, CBS cancelled the fan-favorite revival of Magnum P.I. after four seasons. Jay Hernandez starred in the series as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. Other cast members in the series included Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. prevnext

How We Roll (CBS) (Photo: CBS) CBS cancelled the series How We Roll after just one season. How We Roll was based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood and starred Pete Holmes as athlete, described as "a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler." CBS official description for the show added: "As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right-the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie's Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he's taking his second shot and it's 300 or bust!" prevnext

Naomi (The CW) (Photo: The CW) After just one season, The CW cancelled the DC-Comics inspired series, Naomi. Inspired by the character of the same name created by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell, the series had just aired its season — now series — finale earlier this week. Naomi follows Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), a teenage girl who goes from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System). "It's a privilege to play her," Walfall explained to reporters during a previous press event. "And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She's super into comics. She's skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She's in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has." prevnext

Legacies (The CW) (Photo: The CW) On Thursday, fans of The Vampire Diaries universe were hit with devastating news when it was announced that the third series in the franchise, Legacies, had been cancelled by The CW after four seasons. The series' upcoming Season 4 finale will now serve as the series finale and is scheduled for June 16th. The series, which functions as a sequel for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, who is descended from some of the most powerful vampire, witch, and wolf bloodlines. The series follows Hope in the years after the events of The Originals where the 17-year-old girl attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls, a haven for supernatural beings. Series creator Julie Plec took to Twitter on Thursday to react to the news of not just the cancellation of Legacies, but that of Roswell, New Mexico and NBC's The Endgame, on which she also served as an executive producer, remarking that it's "sad when the business changes beneath your feet". "To the cast and crews of all," Plec's thread reads in part. "Some who have been part of the family since Day 1 of TVD in 2009. To the marriages that happened along the way, the children who were born, the friendships we all made and to hopefully many, many more stories to come. And to the fans. Without whom none of this matters. It has been my honor to be a part of telling these stories for you. A final tip of the hat to our kindred spirits in cancellation at the CW. What a run we've all had. It's sad when the business changes beneath your feet. May you all find your way to your next adventure with the knowledge that you did yourselves proud." In addition to Russell, the cast of Legacies also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matt Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie. prevnext

In the Dark (The CW) (Photo: The CW) The CW cancelled In The Dark on Thursday, just weeks away from its Season 4 premiere. That fourth season will now stand as the series' final outing. According to the official description, "In three seasons, Murphy Mason (Perry Mattfeld) has gone from a lazy receptionist to a drunken vigilante detective to a drug front proprietor, and now, she's a woman-on-the-run. She's also blind. In Season Three of In The Dark, Murphy and her best friend, Jess (Brooke Markham), along with their annoying friend Felix (Morgan Krantz), and Murphy's ex-boyfriend, Max (Casey Deidrick), find themselves faced with yet another dilemma – how to avoid getting caught for murder. But it turns out, the authorities aren't the only ones after them – they're also wanted by high powered drug kingpin Josiah (guest star Maurice Compte), so they seek the help of Darnell (Keston John) and his buddy Trey (guest star Dewshane Williams) to keep out of his crosshairs. Meanwhile, after a short-lived relationship with Murphy, federal agent Josh Wallace (Theodore Bhat) discovers her involvement in the most important case of his career. As he focuses all efforts on putting Murphy and her friends away forever, he teams up with Chicago PD officer Gene Clemens (Matt Murray) for a rogue cat-and-mouse mission." The final season of In the Dark debuts on June 23rd. prevnext

Charmed (The CW) (Photo: The CW) Even the Power of Three couldn't save Charmed. The reboot of the iconic late 90s/early 2000s WB series of the same name was among those cancelled by The CW on Thursday. The series is currently airing its fourth season on the network. The season — now series — finale is scheduled to air on June 10th. In season four of Charmed, "Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?" prevnext

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW) (Photo: The CW) We're just a few weeks out from the Season 4 premiere of Roswell, New Mexico but that season will be the series' last. The CW announced on Thursday that the Roswell reimagining was not being renewed. The series, which stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino, followed Liz Ortecho (Mason) the daughter of undocumented immigrants, as she returns to her hometown and discovers that her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him. After news of the cancellation, series creator Carina Adly Mackenzie took to Twitter and promised fans that the upcoming fourth and final season would deliver on a number of major moments fans have been waiting for before saying farewell. #RoswellNM fans, I know it’s disheartening news, but don’t feel too sad! Hollier, the cast & the whole alien team have built a season 4 that delivers on soooo many moments we’ve ALL been dying to see, and I do think the ending feels satisfying. 🤠❤️👽 forever. June 6 on the CW. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) May 12, 2022 "Roswell, New Mexico fans, I know it's disheartening news, but don't feel too sad!" she wrote. "Hollier, the cast and the whole alien team have built a season 4 that delivers on soooo many moments we've ALL been dying to see, and I do think the ending feels satisfying." The series' fourth and final season is set to debut on June 6th. prevnext