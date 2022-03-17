Cancelled NBC Series is the Most Popular Show on Netflix

Earlier this month we reported on the rise of the cancelled NBC TV series Good Girls on Netflix. After the final season of the show arrived on the streaming service the TV show began to push through the ranks of the service and now it has found itself at the top of the mountain. When the fourth batch of episodes debuted Good Girls leapt to the #5 TV series on the service but as of this writing it’s the #1 TV show on Netflix in the United States and is the #2 piece of content on the entire platform, sitting behind only hit Ryan Reynolds movie .

Premiering in February of 2018 the series starred Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta as three suburban Michigan mothers that decide to break bad, if you will. While eager to make ends meet the trio decide to take it upon themselves to rob a grocery store for quick cash. This results in unlocking a huge web of crime, conspiracy, and greed. The series ran for four seasons and fifty episodes while also starring Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

The sudden cancellation of Good Girls last summer came with even more harrowing news about its conclusion, there were plans to keep it going. When news broke that the series was ending it came paired with the revelation that plans for a shortened fifth and final season had been ongoing, even entering negotiations with the stars, but it all fell apart. “[We] very much wanted to bring Good Girls back for one more season to close out the story,” an NBC insider previously told TV Insider, “but unfortunately we were unable to make the financials work.”

To add insult to injury about these scraped season five plans, it would have likely seen the show move over to Netflix, something successfully executed with . Even before the show made it to air however it was made in conjunction with Netflix who held the streaming rights ahead of its television premiere. Fans might think that the success of the show on the platform could lead to the fifth season arriving on Netflix but the talent deals for the series are long expired, meaning the streamer would need to renegotiate with everyone again, and there’s no guarantee that the talent would all be able to return.