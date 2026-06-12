Cancelled Nickelodeon Series Returns With Surprise Renewal

In the face of the potential merging of Paramount/Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery, the fate of Nickelodeon and its animated properties remains a point of contention for many fans. Thanks to the European Union Commission potentially requiring Paramount to jettison the kids’ network and many of its series, many fans are wondering if characters like SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, and more will find a new home. In a wild turn of events, a series that had been previously canceled on the cable network is making a comeback as a surprise renewal has been confirmed, thanks to Paramount+.

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For those who might not know, there has been a CG animated reboot of Dora The Explorer, simply titled Dora that first debuted in 2024. Despite premiering only a little over two years ago, the revival has already spanned five seasons and over 100 episodes. Alongside the cancellation of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it had been announced that Dora was also receiving the axe thanks to the recent merger between Paramount and Skydance. In a major twist, Paramount+ has released a new description of Dora on its platform, confirming that the show has been renewed for a sixth season. While a release date for this new season hasn’t been confirmed, it’s good news for fans of the long-running franchise.

Dora Will Return

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If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out the new Dora the Explorer adventure, it’s currently available to stream on Paramount+. While it might look far different from the original Nickelodeon series that became a household name, it still maintains the spirit of the animated series that kicked things off. With the franchise also receiving a live-action movie in its past, it makes sense that Dora would continue finding new ways to remain in the public eye. If you haven’t had the opportunity to witness this Dora revival, here’s how Paramount describes it on its website, which also revealed the season six renewal.

“With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, Dora follows everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, and her best monkey friend, Boots, as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map, Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper.”

Dora the Explorer almost has a history as long as that of SpongeBob Squarepants’, first arriving on Nickelodeon in the year 2000. The original series had eight seasons to its name, creating not just a live-action movie, but various spin-offs that expanded on this universe. Series like Go, Diego, Go and Dora And Friends: Into The City helped cement Dora’s place in the entertainment world, and Dora’s renewal might warrant a bright future for the latest CG-animated series.

What do you think of Dora receiving a sixth season in the future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Paramount Global Content Distribution