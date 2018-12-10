Netflix Reveals ‘Carmen Sandiego’ Poster and First Look

Carmen Sandiego is coming back in 2019 thanks to Netflix’s reboot of the classic animated series and now we’re getting a first look at the series via new images and an official poster for the series.

The series will star Gina Rodriguez as Carmen Sandiego, the mysterious globe-trotting thief that served as the central mystery for a series of 1980s educational computer games which helped children learn geography under the guise of tracking Carmen around the world. The games also spawned a popular television series, Where in The World Is Carmen Sandiego, a half-hour long children’s game show which aired on PBS from September 30, 1991 to December 22, 1995. You can check out the poster via Netflix’s official Twitter.

WHEN in the world is Carmen Sandiego coming to Netflix? *hacks database* January 18! Who’s ready to go on an adventure with @HereIsGina and @FinnSkata? #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/d4UC2kb5vZ — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

Netflix, which has ordered 20 22-minute episodes of the new series which will debut on January 18th, will dig into Carmen’s origin story a bit and show audiences how the iconic, red-clad thief became the difficult-to-apprehend enigma she is best remembered as. In addition to Rodriguez as Carmen, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard also stars, lending his voice to Carmen’s trusted accomplice, Player. You can get a closer look at the upcoming series in a set of exclusive photos via Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming Carmen Sandiego series isn’t the only project Netflix is working on for the brand, either. The series is just one part of Netflix’s “all-in” approach which also includes a live-action film that will also star Rodriguez. The film, announced back in March, is described as “a standalone Carmen adventure that will embrace the beloved ’90s property.” That film is set to be written by Game Night scribe Mark Perez. A new line of books featuring Carmen is also set to be released by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Rodriguez is producing the Carmen Sandiego movie under her I Can And I Will banner, with Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser. The executive producer is Andy Berman of Misher Films. Berman also worked with Rodriquez on Miss Bala, an English-language adaptation of a 2011 Mexican film that comes out on Jan. 25, 2019.

Netflix has been successful with other reboots of educational programs. The platform is home to new episodes of The Magic School Bus, which stars Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle. Netflix also brought Bill Nye The Science Guy for Bill Nye Saves the World.

Carmen Sandiego will debut on Netflix on January 18, 2019.

