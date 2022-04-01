Cartoon Network Celebrates ACME Fools With Massive Marathon

Cartoon Network is celebrating ACME Fools today and fans can sit down for some amazing pranks today on the network. All April Fools Day long, Looney-Tunes inspired mischief is rolling. Bugs Bunny is teaming up with Kevin Parry for some live-action fun The social media influencer is pulling pranks with comedy royalty. If you have an Instagram or TikTok account, there is a special Cartoon Network filter that you can use at home. They dropped a preview of all the fun with Parry and Bugs down below if you want to see what they’ll be getting into. Favorites like The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Teen Titans Go!, We Bare Bears, and more will all get a moment in the sun up until 8pm. During the marathon of fun, there will also be the live-action duo showcasing their pranking prowess. It’s going to be quite a spectacle.

ACME Fools Marathon: 11:00 a.m. – Looney Tunes Cartoons

“Puma Problems” – Bugs’ relaxing afternoon is interrupted by a hungry Puma looking for a “hare-y” snack.

“Marvin Flag Gag: Bowling Ball”

“Duplicate Daffy” – Daffy meets his match with an office photocopier.

“Key-Tastrophe!” – Daffy helps Porky find his keys.

“Hole Gag: Hammer the Rabbit Hole”

“Devil of a Drink” – Taz makes a splash in the forest looking for a drink of water.

11:30 a.m. – Victor and Valentino

“Ghosted” – Vic makes a ghost friend, but when she interferes with his shot at being part of the cool kids’ Tlatchtli team, he must choose between the two.

“The Lonely Haunts Club 3: La Llorona” – When Val sets out to get a little privacy in the woods, Vic is bent on pranking his unsuspecting brother – that is, until Val goes missing.

12:00 & 12:30 p.m. – The Amazing World of Gumball

“The Game” – The Watterson family faces Mom’s wrath in a supermarket.

“The Oracle” – Banana Barbara has made a prophecy which Gumball simply cannot accept. Gumball, Darwin, and Anais discover Banana Joe’s mom paints pictures which predict the future. When they find one that depicts Gumball running naked through the mall, Gumball is determined not to let it come to pass.

“The Uploads” – Gumball and Darwin try to tear themselves away from the internet but end up falling down the Elmore Stream-hole.

“The Compilation” – A compilation of some of the funniest, most bizarre clips uploaded onto the internet by the people of Elmore. Clips include Banana Joe’s self-choreographed acrobatics, Richard’s latest culinary invention and Gumball and Darwin’s contest for who can pull the weirdest face.

1:00 p.m. – Regular Show

“See You There” – Mordecai and Rigby find out that everyone has been invited by Muscle Man to High Five Ghost’s birthday party except them. They decide to go anyway.

“Prankless” – The guys want to win a prank war with a rival park.

1:30 & 2:00 p.m. – We Bare Bears

“Ralph” – Charlie meets a creature just like him named Ralph. Charlie loves having a new friend, but the Bears think Ralph is bad news.

“More Everyone’s Tube” – Through another video-browsing session online, we get more videos uploaded by the Bears and their friends.

“The Mall” – The Bears go to the mall and encounter their human counterparts.

“Cousin Jon” – When the Bears attend Chloe’s family reunion, they fall victim to the mischievous pranks of Chloe’s cousin, Jon.

2:30, 3 & 3:30 p.m. – Teen Titans Go!

“Ghostboy” – Starfire mistakenly thinks she’s killed Beast Boy, leading him to pose as a ghost and torment her.

“The Best Robin” – When the other Titans are too lazy to fight Brother Blood, Robin calls on his secondary team: Team Robin, a crime-fighting group made up of different Robins.

“Operation Tin Man” – Gizmo convinces the Titans he’s kidnapped Cyborg, when in reality, Cyborg’s just hanging out in the HIVE tower with his girl, Jinx. When Gizmo gets annoyed by Cyborg’s constant presence, the two start a prank war.

“The Hive Five” – Tired of the Titans, The Hive agrees to take a day off and avoid engaging with their foes — if possible.

“Batman V Teen Titans: Dark Injustice” – The Titans try to out-prank each other on April Fool’s Day.

“Lil Dimples” – The Titans must find a way to keep all the Jump City residents from moving to Stockton thinking it’s a way to reconnect with her father, Raven enters a beauty pageant.

4 & 4:30 p.m. – The Amazing World of Gumball

“The Prank” – Gumball and Darwin’s harmless pranks on Dad spiral hopelessly out of control.

“The Tag” – Gumball and Darwin get caught in the middle of Dad and Mr. Robinson’s trash can feud.

“The Game” – replay

“The Oracle” – replay

5:00 p.m. – Shrek Forever After

Long settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek begins to long for the days when he felt like a real ogre. Duped into signing a contract with devious Rumpelstiltskin, he finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, where ogres are hunted, Rumpelstiltskin rules, and he and Fiona have never met. Shrek must find a way out of the contract to restore his world and reclaim his true love.

7:00 p.m. – Looney Tunes Cartoons

“Mt. Neverest” – Porky and Daffy go mountain climbing. / Sylvester zips out for a quick meal.

“Telephone Pole Gag: Zip Line”

“Fast & Steady” – Wile E. Coyote sees a sign.

“Practical Jerk” – Daffy plays one too many pranks on Porky.

“Bottoms Up” – Bugs is having Pete Puma over for dinner.

7:30 p.m. – Total Dramarama

“Duncan Duty” – When Duncan realizes Chef is getting kids to tattle on him in return for chocolate milk he sees an opportunity.

“AbracaDuncan” – When a magic trick goes sideways, Duncan makes a great escape and Harold becomes the target of a Sorcerer Hunt!

