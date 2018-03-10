Cartoon Network Announces Largest Ever Slate

If you thought Cartoon Network was resting on its 2017 laurels, think again.

The network just rolled out an extensive slate for 2018, which will feature the largest slate the network has ever produced. From new series like Infinity Train and Victor and Valentino to recently launched shows like Apple & Onion and Craig of the Creek to returning favorites like Adventure Time and Powerpuff Girls, there’s a little bit of something for everyone this year (via Deadline).

“It has always been in our DNA to embrace kids for who they are and build relatable worlds, stories and characters for them,” said Christina Miller, president of Cartoon Network-Adult Swim-Boomerang. “This moment is especially exciting because this new wave of talent naturally brings depth and interactivity to their storytelling. It is a perfect match for our audience!”

Cartoon Network will also be adding over 30 new games and apps to its portfolio, which has grown to not just include games but also podcasts, VR, and AR experiences.

“Cartoon Network continues to see growth in time spent on video and gaming platforms as kids are enjoying our content across a vast array of environments,” said Donna Speciale, president of Turner Ad Sales. “The best way for brands to reach and engage our fans is through a total audience approach that captures all of these relevant spaces.”

You can check out the new additions to the lineup below.

Apple & Onion – Apple and Onion, the eponymous characters of Cartoon Network’s newest buddy comedy created by George Gendi, made their debut in a limited run last month. The show stems from Cartoon Network’s global Artists Program and introduces best friends Apple and Onion who have decided to leave their hometowns to experience big city living. New episodes air back-to-back every Friday through the end of March.

Craig of the Creek – Co-created by three-time Emmy-nominated Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, Craig of the Creek follows the precocious Craig as he leads his best friends J.P. and Kelsey on comical journeys at their neighborhood creek, transforming everyday afternoons into thrilling expeditions through imaginative play. An episode is available on the CN App and VOD now, with new episodes debuting on linear on Friday, March 30.

Infinity Train – With a groundswell of fan support of the original short created through the Artist Program, this mystery adventure created by Owen Dennis follows a precocious young girl named Tulip who finds herself on a train full of infinite worlds and tries to find her way home. Infinity Train will debut in 2019.

Summer Camp Island – “Based on an original Cartoon Network short created by Julia Pott, Summer Camp Island will unfold the mysteries that Oscar and his best friend Hedgehog encounter at a magical summer camp. Having completed a festival run that included Sundance, the series will premiere this summer.”

Victor and Valentino – “Created by Diego Molano, this supernatural adventure comedy follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre, a small and mysterious town, where the myths and legends of Latin American folklore come to life. Victor and Valentino can be seen later this year.”

Returning shows can be viewed below.

Adventure Time – “Cartoon Network and Mojang expand their partnership with an original Minecraft episode expected to premiere this summer. In the episode titled “Diamonds and Lemons,” while Finn and his friends unite to dig for treasure and fight off enemies, they experience setbacks and creative triumphs in a fantastic new vision of Ooo. Four additional new episodes return back-to-back on Sunday, March 18.”

Ben 10 – “Greenlit for a third season, Ben, cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max are back in the series created by Man of Action Entertainment. New episodes from the current season, including a half-hour special, will introduce the newest alien trying to invade Ben’s world – Shock Rock, who is looking to conquer the world and drain the planet of energy and resources.”

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes – “With a console video game and a season two greenlight in hand, K.O. is leveling up with new adventures, threats and villains.”

Steven Universe – “The three-time Emmy-nominated and two-time GLAAD-nominated series returns this year with three all-new, action-packed story arcs. Steven and the Crystal Gems face new internal and external battles. The first arc premieres this April.”

The Amazing World of Gumball – “Season six of this BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning series from Cartoon Network Studios EMEA brings a new Halloween special, as well as an episode filled with music and dance. The season will continue the warm-hearted adventures with the energetic and fearless blue cat—Gumball—and his idiosyncratic family, the Wattersons.”

The Powerpuff Girls – “As the original harbingers of girl power, the iconic brand has been an inspiration to generations of girls and young women since its initial launch in November 1998. Twenty years later, the anniversary celebration begins with a global rollout of new episodes, events and products that will continue into 2019. Fourth sister Bliss will also return later this year in a new episode.”

Teen Titans Go! – “Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg may be heading to the movies for their big theatrical debut on July 27, but they will also be back for all-new episodes on Cartoon Network. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, season five of the Emmy-nominated superhero comedy is expected to premiere this June.”

Unikitty! – “Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the character from The LEGO Movie, this sparkle-filled series will continue to debut new episodes on Cartoon Network.”

We Bare Bears – “Greenlit for a fourth season, the BAFTA and Annie Award-winning series created by Daniel Chong returns for ambitious adventures and more adorable baby bears. Set to debut later this year, the three bear brothers will have their funniest escapes yet in all-new episodes that will include holiday specials, a half-hour Halloween episode full of scary stories and a wedding where the bears come to the rescue as the best man.”

You can find the new digital experiences Cartoon Network is launching below.

Bloons Adventure Time TD – “Developed by Ninja Kiwi and based on their Bloons Tower Defense franchise, Bloons Adventure Time TD features the Bloon hordes invading the Land of Ooo! Finn and Jake will need all the help they can get to stop them. Players can recruit their favorite Adventure Time characters including Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, Ice King and more, as well as the monkeys from the Bloons TD franchise as they travel from kingdom to kingdom to send the Bloons packing. The free-to-play game will be available this summer.”

Ben 10 Alien Experience – “Featuring the Omni-Enhanced Aliens of Ben 10 season two and timed with the release of a new line of action figures, this updated and enhanced augmented reality game will feature new gameplay, levels and enemies allowing fans to become Ben 10 in their own environment. Players can also use the camera feature to transform themselves into even more aliens than before and save their own Omni-Enhanced photos and videos. Ben 10 Alien Experience is a free, ad-supported game and expected to be updated on all mobile platforms in August.”

The Steven Universe Podcast – “With 10 new episodes launching as part of the third volume available this July, The Steven Universe Podcast will continue with an in-depth exploration of the people and places that make up the Steven Universe. Each episode will include a behind-the-scenes look at characters and surroundings featured in the animated series.”