CBS Airs Bob Barker Tribute on Host's 100th Birthday

Bob Barker would have been 100 years old today and CBS is celebrating the television legend with a re-airing of his special. All across social media, people are remembering the game show host. He passed away earlier this year and the remembrances were flowing. Stars like Drew Carey and Adam Sandler shared their memories of filming with The Price Is Right leading man. From 1972 – 2007 he walked around the set of the CBS daytime staple and encouraged the contestants to try their hand at various challenges in the hopes to take home one of those shiny new prizes.

"This tribute to the legendary Bob Barker will bring back great memories for generations of 'The Price is Right' fans who loved Bob, his humor, his ability to connect with contestants and his innate talent for making the most out of every moment," Margot Wain, senior VP of daytime programs, previously said when the tribute show was announced. "We're so pleased to be able to salute his many accomplishments and honor his memory in this way."

Celebrities Pay Respect To Barker

If you work long enough in Hollywood, you're going to get to know some people. Bob Barker had a ton of famous friends. When news of his passing broke, everyone got onto social media to say goodbye to a true TV legend. Adam Sandler, who you might remember squaring off with The Price Is Right host in Happy Gilmore, had social media tearing up with his post. Some kind words from Drew Carey were also touching for a lot of fans out there. He succeeded Barker on the CBS age show and clearly was emotional when he heard about his friend's death.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him," Sandler posted on social media. "Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!"

Carey also chimed-in, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."

The Price Is Right Fun Rolls On

(Photo: CBS)

PlutoTV has more Price Is Right than you can shake a stick at. On social media, the streamer had some kinds words to share about Barker after his death. Millions of people made it a point to tune-in for the game show over the years. CBS decided to pay tribute to their long partnership and celebrate the lasting work that he'd done in broadcasting. They also mentioned his substantial animal rights advocacy.

"We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bob made countless people's dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to 'come on down.' In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars."

Do you miss Bob on The Price Is Right? Let us know down in the comments!