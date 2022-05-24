CBS Adventure Series Heading to Paramount+ for Season 2

✖

One CBS adventure series is heading to Paramount+ for Season 2. The network announced that Blood & Treasure would be making the leap this week. July 17th will see the series premiere on the streamer and then new episodes will drop weekly on Sundays. However, it doesn't looks like there will be a third season of Blood & Treasure. Leading man Matt Barr is going to be busy filming Walker: Independence for The CW. Last week's upfront presentation confirmed that the continuation of the Texas Ranger would be getting its own series. However, there are still a lot of people that love Blood & Treasure. After all, it can be hard to find a good adventure series on broadcast television that doesn't take the form of day-to-day police procedural. This show took that art world inspiration and ran with it. Now, the next season around the track will be on Paramount+.

Creator Stephen Scaia told KSiteTV about the series and its inspirations. "Being a "summer series" for CBS, Blood & Treasure was built to be a blockbuster squeezed into a TV. To us, that means: big, cinematic and fun for everyone," he admitted. "One of the greatest compliments is how entire families (kids, parents, grandparents) have all been watching our show together. We're inspired by classic Amblin movies and old-school Cannell 80's shows—but get to use a bigger palette to paint from. So, we're always talking a LOT about Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, but there's also plenty of Ocean's 11 and Mission Impossible (and dozens of other references to beloved action/adventure movies from Die Hard to The Rocketeer)."

Here's how CBS describes Blood & Treasure: "A globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities."

"Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny's mentor, Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna. As they crisscross the world hunting for their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization."

