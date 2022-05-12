CBS Cancels Good Sam, How We Roll After One Season

✖

CBS continues their cancellation spree, having ended the four-season hit Magnum P.I. earlier today the network has also cancelled freshman comedies Good Sam and How We Roll. Good Sam, a medical drama, was only averaging 3.64 million total viewers according to Nielsen and only managed to earn a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. How We Roll, a bowling themed comedy, was fairing a little better with 4.4 million average viewers and a 67% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Both shows premiered earlier this year on the network and were the latest victims to be cancelled ahead of their huge upfronts event that will take place next week.

In addition to Magnum P.I., Good Sam, and How We Roll, CBS cancelled sitcoms United States of Al and B Positive. They also scrapped plans for a reboot of Early Edition, which previously nabbed a pilot order. The network previously handed out three renewals earlier this week, giving all three of the FBI TV shows (FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Manhunt) a not one, but two season renewal, each. They also ordered three new dramas, Fire Country, a firefighter drama; East New York, a legal drama; and So Help Me Todd, a police drama.

Good Sam starred Sophia Bush as the titular Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters, the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob "Griff" Griffith also happens to be her father (played by Jason Isaacs). As Griff defies Sam's authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

How We Roll was based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood and starred Pete Holmes as athlete, described as "a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler." CBS official description for the show added: "As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right-the ultimate second chance. Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie's Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he's taking his second shot and it's 300 or bust!"

