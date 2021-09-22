Celebrities Pay Tribute to Willie Garson After His Death

The entertainment world was met with some tragic news on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that actor Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57. The prolific actor had a career spanning four decades, including beloved roles such as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0. The news of the actor’s death was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and was later confirmed by Garson’s family. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reported that the actor had been battling cancer.

In the time since Garson’s passing was announced, social media has been flooded with tributes to the late actor, including many from his co-stars. Here are just a few of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cynthia Nixon

https://twitter.com/CynthiaNixon/status/1440481643936948238?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mia Farrow

https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/1440475551945293831?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jason Alexander

https://twitter.com/IJasonAlexander/status/1440466173489868800?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Joely Fisher

https://twitter.com/MsJoelyFisher/status/1440463229143052296?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Julie Bowen

Matt Bomer

Kim Cattrall

https://twitter.com/KimCattrall/status/1440498214344429570?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Mario Cantone

https://twitter.com/macantone/status/1440466454160101382?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

David Eigenberg

https://twitter.com/DavidEigenberg/status/1440495205828857862?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chad Lowe