Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas 2020

Christmas is finally upon us and families everywhere will be spending Thursday participating in whatever traditions they safely can this year. Some of those traditions probably include watching your favorite holiday movies before going to bed, and there are a ton of beloved Christmas films to choose from. A Charlie Brown Christmas, the iconic TV special from 1965, is undoubtedly one of the most popular amongst families everywhere, so you may be looking for a way to watch it this Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas already aired on TV this year, having been broadcast on PBS back on December 13th. If you missed it, there is still a way to watch the special, don't worry. It's just that you're going to have to go through Apple TV+.

Apple secured the exclusive rights to the beloved Peanut content, which includes the production of new titles, as well as the classic TV specials. A Charlie Brown Christmas isn't available to stream or purchase digitally anywhere, except through Apple's new streaming service. The same was true for It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

Fortunately, if you don't have Apple TV+, it won't be hard to acquire, and you likely won't have to pay any money to watch the Charlie Brown special. Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial to all new customers. Just sign up like any other streaming service and you get the first seven days for free.

If you've purchased any kind of Apple device recently, whether it's a computer, phone, iPad, or Apple TV streaming device, you get a free year of Apple TV+. Still, if you didn't purchase an Apple device recently, and you have already used the free trial, Apple TV+ is only $4.99 per month, so it may be worth it to you to pay for a single month in order to watch A Charlie Brown Christmas. (Just be sure to watch Ted Lasso while you still have the subscription.)

In case you're wondering, the Apple TV+ app is available on streaming devices that aren't made by Apple. If you've got a Roku, you can stream the app straight from that device.

Charlie Brown may not be available in the same places in 2020, but it's still pretty easy to watch the beloved Christmas special.