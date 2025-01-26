Charlie Cox Addresses Daredevil’s MCU Future & Possible Avengers Crossover

Charlie Cox is hoping his Daredevil can go all the way to the big leagues. In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Cox said that he is excited to see where Matt Murdock can go now that he is tied into the MCU more directly. He noted that his tenure is a little unorthodox in the superhero world due to the long break between the cancellation of Netflix’s Daredevil and the impending premiere of Daredevil: Born Again on March 4th on Disney+. Now that he’s back in the suit, he is hoping for more MCU screentime and perhaps even a crossover with the Avengers.

“I feel rejuvenated and lucky and blessed that I’m still being given the opportunity to play this character,” Cox said. “You so rarely get to do such a varied palette of tasks as an actor. I get all of this cool stuff as a lawyer, I get emotional scenes with various love interests, and then I get to wear an awesome superhero costume and jump off rooftops. I love all of it.”

“Normally, when you go into your tenth year playing a character, you’re winding down, but we’re going the other way,” the actor joked. “It would be interesting to know what gives up first, Marvel’s faith in us or our bodies!”

When asked about a potential crossover with the Avengers, Cox only said, “That would be awesome.” We know that actors often have to give very careful, cryptic responses to these kinds of questions, but we can only speculate about Cox hiding something right now. If the Daredevil is appearing in any future MCU productions, it’s been kept secret successfully so far.

The Netflix original series Daredevil and all the other Defenders series that aired there were technically a part of the MCU from the beginning, but they were always kept at arms’ length. Once Disney got more directly involved with original shows on Disney+, fans began crying out for the Defenders to make the transition as well. It’s been a long wait with a few teasing cameos along the way, but they’re finally back with their own title.

Daredevil: Born Again features Cox reprising his role as Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, There may be other cast members returning in this series, but they haven’t been announced yet. So far, there have been no plans announced to bring the rest of the Defenders into the MCU either, but with the Multiverse Saga entering its final Phase this year, some surprises are probably in store. Born Again premieres on March 4th on Disney+.