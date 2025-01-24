Marvel Fans Are Still Mad About This Character Death 9 Years Later

With the arrival of Daredevil: Born Again and the revival of the Defenders universe, fans have been revisiting the older MCU TV shows. Of course, that leads to renewed discussions on the Defenders projects’ major achievements and significant flaws. As it turns out, almost nine years after Cornell “Cottonmouth” Stokes (Mahershala Ali) met his shocking end in Luke Cage Season 1, Marvel fans remain divided over one of the most controversial creative decisions in the Netflix era of the MCU. The midseason death of the charismatic crime boss continues to spark heated debates across social media, with many arguing it derailed what could have been Marvel Television’s finest series.

The first half of Luke Cage Season 1 showcased Ali’s mesmerizing performance as the piano-playing gangster whose war against Luke Cage (Mike Colter) created a compelling antagonistic relationship. Cottonmouth’s complex backstory, involving his thwarted musical ambitions and manipulation by crime boss Mama Mabel (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), set him apart as one of Marvel’s best villains. Because of that, his shocking murder at the hands of his cousin Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) in Episode 7, “Manifest,” marked what many fans consider a point of no return for the series’ quality.

Recent Reddit discussions highlight how the show struggled to fill the void left by Ali’s departure. While Willis “Diamondback” Stryker (Erik LaRay Harvey) had significant comic book history as Luke’s half-brother and betrayer, fans widely criticized his portrayal as too cartoonish compared to Cottonmouth’s nuanced characterization. “The show dropped off hard after they killed him off. Mahershala was carrying that series,” noted Reddit user CaptRogersNbrhood, echoing a common sentiment among viewers. The debate around Cottonmouth’s death also reflects larger criticisms about Netflix’s Marvel shows, particularly their 13-episode structure. Many fans argue this format led to pacing issues across multiple series, with Luke Cage‘s mid-season shift being perhaps the most dramatic example.

Nevertheless, some fans defend the creative decision, arguing that Cottonmouth’s tragic arc served its purpose in establishing Mariah Dillard as the show’s true antagonist. “Cottonmouth’s arc is not that he is the villain of the show,” argued Reddiitor Uncanny_Doom. “Cottonmouth’s arc is that he’s not the villain, but was pushed into that life and tried to live up to it. Mariah on the other hand was suited to be in that role but was kept away from it and believed herself above it, which comes to a head in a bold, fantastic narrative twist.”

Marvel Studios is Reviving the Defenders Universe, and Hopefully, Luke Cage Too

Marvel Studios prepares to resurrect its street-level heroes through Daredevil: Born Again. The series has already confirmed the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, along with several other fan-favorite actors from the original Netflix shows. Most notably, the most recent creative changes have brought back Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, with Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle. Marvel is committed to honoring rather than rebooting the Netflix era, leaving the door open for other Defenders to return to the MCU, Luke Cage among them.

The passionate discourse around Cottonmouth’s death demonstrates these characters’ lasting impact on fans. So, if Born Again proves successful, it would make sense to reunite the whole gang and explain what happened to this beloved cast in the years since the Defenders universe ended.

Luke Cage is available on Disney+, while Daredevil: Born Again premieres on the streaming platform on Tuesday, March 4th.