Daredevil: Born Again – Every MCU Character Already Confirmed to Appear in the Show

Daredevil: Born Again will spotlight the titular lawyer-by-day vigilante-by-night for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his more brief appearances in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and 2024’s Echo. The upcoming show follows the Netflix series Daredevil, which aired three seasons from 2015 to 2018 and has since moved to Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, comprised on nine episodes, will premiere on Disney+ on March 4th. A second season has already been greenlit. Promising a sinister tone on par with its predecessor’s dark and violent nature, Daredevil: Born Again will function as a revival of its main hero’s on-screen adventures.

There are many new and returning characters slated to appear in Daredevil: Born Again. Surprise cameos of popular MCU characters could materialize, but nothing in that area has been confirmed yet. As of now, these characters will officially feature in Daredevil: Born Again.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil has grown in popularity since his on-screen debut on Netflix in 2015. In Daredevil: Born Again, the titular hero’s dual life will take a grisly turn as he clashes with familiar foes. Daredevil’s return to the MCU, this time as a main character, is one Marvel fans have been waiting for. He has only featured as a minor side figure in the proper MCU thus far, so it will be interesting to see what the franchise has in store for his arc in Daredevil: Born Again. Additionally, it’s equally exciting to ponder whether the character’s new Disney+ series will propel him into bigger projects like Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

The primary villain of Netflix’s Daredevil series will return to serve as Matt’s enemy in Daredevil: Born Again. Unlike Cox’s Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin has already featured majorly in the MCU. The infamous supervillain appeared in 2022’s Hawkeye and Echo in major supporting roles, which set him up well for his involvement in Daredevil: Born Again. Following his apparent death at the hands of Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox) in Hawkeye, Fisk’s resurgence in Echo revealed that he will look to once again make a major play for power in New York. Kingpin declared that he intends to run for mayor. This intriguing setup for Daredevil: Born Again positions Fisk to become the formidable villain he was in the Netflix show, and fans should look forward to seeing Daredevil and Kingpin go head to head in the MCU for the first time.

Frank Castle/The Punisher

Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher is another character boasting a loyal Marvel fanbase. Having led his own Netflix series in addition to having been featured in Daredevil Season 2, Frank will make his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again. The Punisher’s role in the upcoming show has not been fully revealed yet, but it’s probable that Daredevil: Born Again will draw plenty of inspiration from Marvel comics in addition to building off of its characters’ on-screen storylines. Frank’s violent past and subsequent redemption arc make him a fascinating anti-hero who pairs well with Daredevil. Introducing The Punisher to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again seems like a smart move, and many hope that it will lead to a new Punisher solo project in the future.

Karen Page

Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again after appearing in every season of the original show. Karen was the office manager for the law firm Nelson and Murdock and later started a career as a reporter. She and Matt were romantically involved for a time, but they ended up moving on as friends. Karen’s role as one of Matt’s closest confidants, alongside Foggy Nelson, means it was absolutely essential to bring her back for Daredevil: Born Again. The extent of Karen’s involvement in the series isn’t clear yet, but fans should anticipate that she and Foggy will be ready to help Matt when he needs it.

Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson is reprising his role as Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again. The law partner and current best friend of Matt, Foggy is virtually inseparable from the show’s main character. Although Foggy doesn’t possess superhuman abilities, the character has served as a valuable asset on the legal side of things and as a supportive voice for Matt. Foggy and Karen showed their commitment to bringing down Kingpin in Daredevil, and there’s no doubt that they will strive to help Matt defeat him another time in Born Again.

Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye

Wilson Bethel portrayed Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter a.k.a. Bullseye in Daredevil Season 3. The U.S. Army veteran and former FBI agent was employed by Kingpin to impersonate Daredevil in order to tarnish the public reputation of the masked vigilante. Dex committed a series of murders, but later turned on Kingpin. In the battle against the real Daredevil and Kingpin at the Presidential Hotel, Dex was paralyzed. He then underwent an experimental surgery using rare and powerful metals to fix his broken spine, which transformed him into Bullseye at the end of Daredevil‘s final season. Dex’s cliffhanger ending makes his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again all the more exciting. The prospect of a redemption arc for Dex as he embraces his new persona. It’s also likely that he will look to exact his revenge upon Kingpin, as this remains his unfinished business from his last on-screen appearance.

Vanessa Fisk

Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk, the wife of Kingpin, despite initial reports that the character would be recast. The character appeared in Seasons 1 and 3 of Daredevil, and should take on an important role at Kingpin’s side as he rises to prominence again. Vanessa has exhibited unshakable loyalty toward her husband in spite of his crimes and legal troubles, so it will be interesting to discover the influence she has in Kingpin’s life in the future in Daredevil: Born Again.

Hector Alaya/White Tiger

The late Kamar de los Reyes will bring Hector Alaya a.k.a. the White Tiger from the pages to the screen in Daredevil: Born Again. A superpowered masked vigilante, like Daredevil, White Tiger possesses a special amulet that grants him his unique strength and agility. In the comics, White Tiger appears as an ally of Daredevil, so it’s possible that the upcoming series will take that route with the character.

Daniel Blade

The Many Saints of Newark star Michael Gandolfini will make his MCU debut as Daniel Blade. The character is a known associate of Kingpin, so it’s probable that he will clash with Daredevil and his allies.

Heather Glenn

Matt’s newest love interest, Heather Glenn, will be portrayed by Star Wars: The Acolyte actor Margarita Levieva. Daredevil was romantically involved with several characters, past and present, in the original Netflix show, so it will be intriguing to learn about Heather’s story and discover how she connects with Matt.

Buck Cashman/Bullet

Actor Arty Froushan will play Buck Cashman a.k.a. Bullet, who has super speed abilities. The character’s role in Daredevil: Born Again has not been uncovered, but in the comics, Buck works as a mercenary for the U.S. government and Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again will stream on Disney+ starting March 4th. All seasons of Daredevil are also available to stream on Disney+. Other upcoming MCU releases include Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on January 29th. Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. Thunderbolts* on May 2nd, Ironheart on June 24th, Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th, Eyes of Wakanda on August 6th, and Marvel Zombies on October 3rd.