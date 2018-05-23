Original ‘Charmed’ Star Rips Reboot’s Marketing

The Charmed reboot recently had its big presentation at CBS’ upfronts, but original Charmed One Holly Marie Combs isn’t being won over by the show’s marketing.

The Charmed star played the role of Piper Halliwell and has been rather outspoken with her disapproval to the show. SHe posted her full comment to a previous report on social media, where she makes sure to stress that her issues aren’t with those the show gave an opportunity to, but the premise itself.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs said. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

Combs’ big issue seems to be the fact that the show is rebooting with a younger cast, despite the main cast only being 12 years older. She also wishes the show listened to the original’s fanbase.

“Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original,” Combs said. “Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”

In the past, Combs has also taken issue with the reboot’s description of being fierce, funny, and feminist, tweeting “Guess we forgot to do that the first go around. Hmph.”

For reference, here is the official description.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

CW President Mark Pedowitz recently addressed those who have issues with the reboot, asking them to give the new cast a chance. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the full reaction is once Charmed hits later this year.

Charmed will air alongside Supergirl Sundays this fall on The CW.

