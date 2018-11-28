‘Charmed’: “Jingle Hell” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Jingle Hell, the upcoming ninth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

While the episode synopsis is not yet available, based off of the photos “Jingle Hell” will serve as the reboot series’ Christmas episode. The sister’s Whitelighter, Harry, is seen in a festive Christmas sweater vest while the Vera-Vaughn home is decked out in Christmas decorations and lights. You can check out the gallery below.

However, even with the festive decor “Jingle Hell” isn’t going to be all holiday cheer. One of the images shows Macy bound and gagged and in obvious distress while others show Maggie with her new boyfriend Parker (Nick Hargrove) who was revealed in this week’s “Out of Scythe” to be a half demo whose father, Alastair, is out to get the Charmed Ones.

The reveal places Parker in a role similar to that of Cole in the original Charmed. As fans may recall, Cole was also a half demon who was hired by the Triad to get close to and kill the Charmed Ones, though he ended up the on-again/off-again love interest to Alyssa Milano’s Phoebe Halliwell and was one of the most important and longest-running characters on the original series.

While it’s unclear how Parker’s role in the series will play out, when it comes to the original half demon, actor Julian McMahon is open to a role on The CW’s reimagined version.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of Monster Party, his darkly comic new thriller, we asked whether he would consider coming on board Charmed if they came calling.

“Oh, sure. I haven’t seen it, but Charmed has been a big part of my life ever since I was on it, and almost every day somebody says something to me about Charmed and my character on it and how much they loved it,” McMahon said. “I don’t know — this one seems interesting, and I’m excited that they’re revamping something that’s had such a great audience and such a great connection to people. I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve been off the show, but it’s really resonated with people in a beautiful way.”

Charmed airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET. “Jingle Hell” airs December 9th.