Charmed Is Now Streaming on Netflix

The CW’s Charmed reboot completed its first season last week with a finale that not only saw the new trio of Charmed Ones vanquish a major evil but also come into their own a great deal as well. It was a fitting end to the first season, a season that saw the series work to establish itself in the shadow of its namesake, cult favorite series as well as work to win over fans not quite sure what to make of these new witches. Now, with the first season wrapped up, if you’ve been waiting to delve into a little magic, you’re in luck. The complete first season is now streaming on Netflix.

As is the case with most of The CW‘s shows, Charmed‘s recently completed season is available on the streaming platform one week and one day after its season finale, joining other recent The CW shows to end their seasons, including Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow.

And, as season finale’s goes, Charmed‘s is a significant one. Technically the second part of a pair of episodes, “The Source Awakens” saw the Charmed reboot more or less sever ties with the various references, Easter eggs, and other connections to the original Charmed. Specifically, the season ended with all of the Elders who served as the power structure in the magical world being killed off and the Charmed Ones — Macy, Mel, and Maggie — left in a position of leadership. In the aftermath, with the Charmed Ones left in charge, a completely dynamic is on the horizon for the series. As if to drive that point home, the season ends with Macy shutting the front door of the house with her telepathic powers, one last nod to the original Charmed.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock said at San Diego Comic Con last year. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

This break from the original also comes at good time for the series, and not just because it’s the season finale. It was announced back in March that the series is getting new showrunners for Season 2, husband and wife pair Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro who are set to take the series in a new creative direction.

Charmed will return this fall on a new night, Fridays at 8 p.m. on The CW.