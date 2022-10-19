Check Out The Flash's Season 8 Blooper Reel (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at the gag reel from The Flash's eighth season, which comes to DVD and Blu-ray this week. The clip gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the penultimate season of the beloved CW superhero drama, including what is likely to be the last real Arrowverse crossover in the form of the Armageddon storyline, which opened The Flash season 8 and featured guest appearances by The Atom, Batwoman, Black Lightning, and other heroes from around the shared universe of DC shows that have been running for just a hair over ten years on the broadcast network.

As the series' final season is currently in production, and the final season release is likely to be wrapped up in a lot of sentiment and most likely a Complete Series box set, The Flash is giving fans a final chance to get in a baggage-free laugh with the cast, and we're here for it.

You can see the clip above, and the official synopsis for the season (via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment) below:

It's a season of change as The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season comes to Blu-ray and DVD October 18, 2022. Buckle up for all twenty fast-paced episodes plus never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes and a gag reel. The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season is priced to own at $29.98 SRP for the DVD ($39.99 in Canada) and $39.99 for the Blu-ray ($44.98 in Canada), which includes a Digital copy (U.S. only). The season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.



After defeating Godspeed with the help of his speedster children from the future, Bart and Nora, Barry Allen aka The Flash is back to face new challenges. With the help of Team Flash at STAR Labs including Caitlin Snow, Frost, Allegra Garcia and Chester P. Runk along with his family, The Flash will face villains old and new in Central City. The season begins with an epic five-episode event, "Armageddon" featuring crossover characters from across the Arrowverse.



The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Kayla Compton (Making Moves), Brandon McKnight (The Shape of Water) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order).

Based on the characters from DC, The Flash is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation, Eureka), Sarah Schechter (Batwoman, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl) and Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (Bella and the Bulldogs), and Sam Chalsen (Sleepy Hollow).