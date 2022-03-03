Chill Some Duff In These New The Simpsons Igloo Coolers

The summer will be here before you know it, and fans of The Simpsons will be having even more fun cracking open a cold one on the beach thanks to Igloo. They recently added to their lineup of The Simpsons-themed coolers with The Simpsons Classic Family Lunch Bag, Duff Beer Fanny Pack, and Duff Beer Coolmate.

The Simpsons lunch cooler bag ($29.99) might be the best thing in the lineup with a TV-like lenticular print that makes Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa appear to move when viewed from different angles. The Duff Beer Coolmate can cooler ($24.99) is a double-wall, vacuum-insulated stainless steel design that holds 12 oz cans. Finally, the Duff Beer fanny pack ($29.99) is exactly the kind of thing that you might see Duffman thrusting in your direction. It even includes a detachable matching soft can sleeve.

The new items in The Simpsons x Igloo Cooler Collection follow the the previously released Duff Beer Playmate Elite, The Simpsons classic family Little Playmate, and the Kwik-E Mart Little Playmate. You can order all of these items directly from Igloo while they last – which might not be for long. Igloo’s special edition releases appear to be limited edition offerings.

“”We’re incredibly excited to continue our ‘Simpsons’ collaboration with the release of three more cooler styles that are as fun as the three ‘Simpsons’-inspired Playmates we released before,” says Brian Garofalow, chief marketing officer, Igloo. “Every ‘Simpsons’ superfan needs a Duff Beer fanny pack cooler and the lenticular design on the lunch cooler adds some movement to the greatest animated family of all time!””