New ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Audition Tapes Hint at Aunt Hilda’s Role

The upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series might not have any official cast members yet, but a series of new audition tapes hint at what’s to come.

Omega Underground recently uncovered two new audition tapes for the upcoming Riverdale spinoff, which features actresses auditioning to play Aunt Hilda. The character was played by Caroline Rhea in the initial Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, but the videos show Veep actress Mary Catherine Garrison and Farscape‘s Gigi Edgley auditioning for the part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The audition dialogue shows Hilda talking about Sabrina’s father Edward, and his journey to become the Dark Pope, a powerful warlock with ties to the series’ dark magic. As with the original Sabrina television series, Edward apparently fell in love with a mortal, who would end up being Sabrina’s mother Diana.

“Your father was an incredibly charismatic man.” The audition dialogue reads. “People wanted to follow him wherever he went. Especially, the ladies. Albertus has many… let’s be generous and call them charms. But your father was handsome. He could have been a movie star like cousin Montgomery. But nope he got the call very early. And as he put it…he was destined to serve the Church of Night and the Dark Lord. He knew since the age of 6 ‘I want to be an altar boy, then a priest, then a high priest and then one day I’ll be the Dark Pope and sit at the left hand of the Fallen.’ He could have had any girl in the coven! But he chose your mother. A mortal none the less. Ha! Zelda, you should have seen her. She fell off her chair when Edward told us. It was crazy. It was very scandalous. But he knew…Diana was the only girl for him. He didn’t care what anyone said. Your just like her you know.”

The audition dialogue gives somewhat of an idea of what to expect in the series, including the delightfully macabre line “Sweet dreams Sabrina, may Satan bless you and keep you this night.” This lines right up with the initial dialogue teased for the series, which hinted at Sabrina’s unique origin story and the presence of Harvey Kinkle.

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.