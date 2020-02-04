Chris Pratt Returning to TV for The Terminal List Series

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt might just be returning to television in the near future. According to Variety, Pratt is set to both star and executive produce The Terminal List. The project will see Pratt team up with Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua who will direct the pilot as well as executive produce for MRC Television. The in-development series does not yet have a network attached.

The Terminal List is based on the Jack Carr novel of the same name and is described as a conspiracy thriller that follows Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

The Terminal list is reportedly being envisioned as a multiple-season series as opposed to a limited series and may be shopped out to premium cable networks as well as streaming services

Should The Terminal List make it to broadcast it will mark Pratt’s series regular television role since Parks and Recreation which he appeared on for seven seasons. Before that, he also appeared in WB’s Everwood, but in recent year has seen is career largely focused on film, such Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy films and two Jurassic World films. He also starred in 2016’s The Magnificent Seven, which Fuqua directed.

In addition to The Magnificent Seven, Fuqua has directed Shooter, Training Day, and others. He also has a solid history with television as well. He has executive produced several shows, including USA Network’s Shooter, CBS’s Training Day as well as Fox’s The Resident.

The Terminal List is set to be written by David DiGilio who previously created ABC’s Traveler and has most recently worked as both a writer and executive producer for CBS All Access’ Strange Angel. DiGilio will also executive produce The Terminal List. The drama will be produced by both MRC TV and Civic Center Media, which were also behind HBO’s Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. MRC currently produces Netflix’s Ozark and has previously produced House of Cards.

As for Pratt’s other projects, the actor is currently in production on the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, which also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Theo Von, amongst others. Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) directs on a script from Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque (Ozark). The Tomorrow War is set for release December 25, 2020.

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)