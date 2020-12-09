Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Clarice Gets First Teaser

News of the sequel TV series to The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice, getting a series premiere date has now been followed with the unveiling of the series' first teaser, which you can see above. The new series looks to be aiming to capture a similar aesthetic to Jonathan Demme's film, as the film is set only a few years after that adaptation of the Thomas Harris novel. How gruesome the new series will be has yet to be revealed, as the program won't be on a cable network, but given what Demme accomplished with minimal gore, Clarice will likely still find ways to be unnerving. Check out the trailer for Clarice above before it debuts on CBS on February 11, 2021.

Clarice is set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice graduated Magna from UVA with a double major in Psych and Criminology. Her bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

The upcoming TV series isn't the first foray into the world of Harris' book series, with Hannibal, focusing on the villainous Hannibal Lecter, previously earned three seasons. However, between the gruesome subject matter and late-night airings, the series failed to find a massive audience, despite earning praise from critics. Hopefully the potential success of Clarice can lead to the development of Hannibal being continued in some capacity.

Check out the series premiere of Clarice on CBS on February 11, 2021.

Does this teaser have you excited for the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!