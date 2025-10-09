Classic ABC Kids Show Stars Set To Reunite 25 Years After It Was Canceled

When beloved television series end, the story may be over but for fans things are never really done. Especially in an era of fandom and nostalgia, fans of favorite series are often hopeful to see their favorite actors reunite in almost any capacity, sometime even decades after their time lighting up television screens has passed. And now, for fans of one classic ABC series, that reunion is about to happen and this time, it’s something to dance about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday, Danielle Fishel took to Instagram to reveal that she will be reuniting with her Boy Meets World co-star William Daniels in an upcoming episode of the dance competition series Dancing With the Stars. Fishel is currently one of the stars competing in Season 34 of the series. The 98-year-old Daniels will join Fishel in the ballroom for next week’s “Dedication Week” and just in case you’re wondering if the actor is simply stopping by to support a friend, it turns out that Daniels is actually going to dance. You can check out Fishel’s announcement for yourself below.

Daniels’ Appearance Brings A Little Bit of John Adams High to Dancing With The Stars

\In addition to her Instagram post, Fishel also shared details about the upcoming appearance on her podcast, Danielle With the Stars, revealing that she, along with partner Pasha Pashkov and Daniels, will dance to the Boy Meets World theme song.

“Mr. Feeny himself is going to be on the ballroom floor with me,” Fishel said, adding, “saying it out loud feels crazy, but yes, we get to dance to the Boy Meets World theme song, the one you all know and love.”

On Dancing With the Stars, Dedication Night is a night each season where the celebrity contestants choose someone who is important to them to dedicate their performance to. For Fishel that is Daniels, who played teacher and later principal George Feeny on the series and played a major role in the lives of the show’s young characters, including Fishel’s Topanga Lawrence.

“It’s really a dedication to Bill and the role he has played in my life and the role Boy Meets World has played in my life,” Fishel said. “He’s such an inspiration to so many of us. And to be able to say thank you to him and give him this kind of a platform for him to receive the love that he deserves is going to be very memorable.”

“Mr. Feeny” Might Not Be the Only Boy Meets World Reunion on Dancing With The Stars

ABC

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons on ABC between 1993 and 2000 and was a solid hit for the network. The series followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends as they grew from kids to adults, dealing with issues of everyday life. Daniels’ Mr. Feeny often provided important life lessons for the kids and helped them all deal with the transitions that come with adolescence. The series has remained an enduring favorite and even got a sequel spin-off, Girl Meets World, that followed Cory and Topanga as parents. Members of the cast have reunited a handful of times over the years much to fan delight. And Dancing With the Stars may end up being an even bigger Boy Meets World reunion. Fishel teased that there would be some other “special guests” in attendance.

Even if there aren’t any other major Boy Meets World cast appearances on next week’s Dancing With the Stars, fans will still enjoy getting to see Daniels get his flowers from Fishel. Daniels, who had a lengthy career before becoming everyone’s favorite teacher on the iconic series, is a regular guest at conventions where he’s still a fan favorite. Seeing him on the dance floor will be just another incredible moment in an iconic career.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!