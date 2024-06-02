Boy Meets World Star William Daniels Shares Reunion Photo with "Favorite Students"

It was a class reunion of sorts for the cast of Boy Meets World. On social media actor William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeney on the iconic television series, shared photos of himself with co-stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle along with his wife Bonnie Bartlett. Daniels' captioned the photos "Just a little reunion with my favorite students!!"

This isn't the first time in recent months that the 97-year-old Daniels has gotten together with the cast of Boy Meets World. In March, the actor made an appearance alongside his co-stars at 90s Con, receiving a standing ovation along with the rest of the cast at the event.

Just a little reunion with my favorite students!! pic.twitter.com/W37AK2Z9i8 — William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) June 1, 2024

What is Boy Meets World About?

Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons between 1993 and 2000 on ABC. The series followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and his friends and family as he grows through childhood to adulthood, chronicling his everyday life. The series also starred William Daniels, Friedle, Lily Nicksay, Betsy Randle William Russ, Strong, and Fishel. The series got a follow up series in 2014 with a similar premise, Girl Meets World, this time following the life of Cory's daughter, Riley.

The Boy Meets World Cast Are Filming a Documentary

At 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut earlier this year, Fishel, Strong, and Friedle announced that they are filming a documentary with the project set to include footage from the making of their Pod Meets World podcast.

"We aren't even sure if it's ever gonna go anywhere or not. We're not necessarily intending on doing anything with it. But like Bon [Bonnie Bartlett Daniels] mentioned, this has been such an amazing group of people that we have been able to stay in touch with for all this time," Fishel said (via Deadline). "It really kicked into high gear last year when we started the podcast and we started doing some live shows. So, at some point, Rider, the creator of the idea of the podcast, also said to us, 'Do you think we should record any of this and do like a documentary of the experiences?

Fishel went on to explain that they have footage of themselves on the show but not much in terms of behind-the-scenes and that the idea behind filming things now is to have it to relive years down the line, even if it never becomes something bigger — and that they've already started filming.

"So, we have a little film crew here who have been interviewing fans at our lives shows who's here with us this weekend. And, you know, went to dinner with all of us last night," she said. "Even if we never air it anywhere, it's just for us. But yeah, we're really excited about it."