Cobra Kai Final Episodes Release Date Revealed in First Look Teaser

Cobra Kai is coming to an end — and that end is arriving sooner than you might think. There are five episodes left in the Karate Kid sequel’s super-sized final season, following the release of parts one and two of Season 6 earlier this year. On Christmas Eve, Netflix decided to slide down the chimney just a little early with the official release date reveal of Cobra Kai‘s final episodes, as well as the first look at the action to come.

In a short teaser about the end of the series, Netflix revealed that the final five episodes of Cobra Kai are set to be released on February 13th. So in just over two months, the beloved karate series will be reaching its conclusion. You can check out the teaser at the top of the page.

These upcoming episodes will be the last for Cobra Kai, a series that began on the now-defunct YouTube Red streaming service, before being brought over to Netflix after a couple of seasons.

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere, ComicBook spoke with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg about bringing the beloved series to a close.

“Unlike every other season, we’re not building toward a bunch of storylines that are going to remain in flux and remain unresolved, and try to come up with the season’s cliffhanger and where do we want to turn up the heat,” Heald told us. “There’s a lot of that along the way in Season 6, obviously, because it’s split up in three parts.

“But one of the most enjoyable things was thinking about the endgame that we’ve had in our heads from the beginning. For the characters that we had in Episode 1, and then having acquired all of these other characters that we love and that have become so important to this universe along the way, making sure that their endgames all make sense, all dovetail with each other, all coexist in different and explosive ways. That was probably the most fun part of putting together the final season, making sure that we’re delivering upon the promise of everything we’ve set up from the first five seasons and land it all in satisfying and some unexpected ways.”

While Cobra Kai is coming to an end, the overall universe of The Karate Kid will continue. Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters on May 30th, and it will see Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso teaming up with Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han.