Cobra Kai Creators Open Up About Bringing the Show to an End

The saga of Cobra Kai is about to come to an end. Netflix’s hit series, which is a continuation of the Karate Kid film franchise, will conclude with its upcoming sixth season. The first five episodes of that season arrive on Netflix on July 18th, followed by another five later in the year and the final five in 2025. Ahead of the premiere of Season 6, ComicBook caught up with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg to ask about bringing the beloved series to a close.

“Unlike every other season, we’re not building toward a bunch of storylines that are going to remain in flux and remain unresolved, and try to come up with the season’s cliffhanger and where do we want to turn up the heat,” Heald told us. “There’s a lot of that along the way in Season 6, obviously, because it’s split up in three parts.

“But one of the most enjoyable things was thinking about the endgame that we’ve had in our heads from the beginning. For the characters that we had in Episode 1, and then having acquired all of these other characters that we love and that have become so important to this universe along the way, making sure that their endgames all make sense, all dovetail with each other, all coexist in different and explosive ways. That was probably the most fun part of putting together the final season, making sure that we’re delivering upon the promise of everything we’ve set up from the first five seasons and land it all in satisfying and some unexpected ways.”

TV shows all evolve as they go on, and Cobra Kai is no exception. New characters and storylines have come into play over the course of the series, changing certain plot points, but the journey for the main characters stayed virtually the same the entire way through. According to the EP trio, folks like Johnny and Daniel will end up right where they were planned to when Cobra Kai began.

“For our main characters, you know the Johnny and Daniels of the world who we’ve known since 1984, the ending is very similar to what we were thinking about before we even had a writer’s room way back on Season 1,” Hurwitz explained. “It was the kinds of things that we talked about in the long game. We always hoped that people would react to the show the way that they did and we’d have the opportunity to tell a six or seven season-long story. We’re just grateful that we had the opportunity to land it the way that we envisioned. So in terms of those characters, there’s tweaks within it, but the kinds of scenes that we have in some of those final episodes are very similar to things that we’ve been thinking about for a very long time.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 arrives on July 18th.