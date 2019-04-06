‘Cobra Kai’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Cobra Kai was a hit for Youtube’s growing library of original content, and the show is returning for a second season. Fans saw the rise of Johnny Lawrence’s Cobra Kai dojo in the first season, and as we see in the season two trailer, Cobra Kai has plenty of new recruits thanks to their renewed notoriety. Lawrence (played once again by William Zabka) is going to have some competition though, as Daniel isn’t taking the loss lying down, and will open up a competing dojo named after his famed sensei. In fact, by the end of the trailer, it seems we’ll even get a one on one bout between the two legends.

Daniel (played by Ralph Macchio) is opening up the Miyagi-do dojo, where he will pass along the teachings his sensei imparted to him all those years ago. Now, the trick is to find people willing to learn that method, as Cobra Kai’s brand of fighting is a bit more flashy. Luckily Daniel does find a few recruits, and they are going to have their hands full with the new roster of Cobra Kai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lawrence is also going to have his hands full, not just with the new recruits but also with Kreese returning to the fold. Things don’t seem to be getting off to a great start in that regard (unless you consider a shattered mirror progress), but there’s still time for the two to make it work. It seems they will clash over how to teach the students, and by season’s end will clash themselves.

Fans have waited for a while to see the two actually throw down one on one, and it seems we’ll get our wish as is teased towards the end of the trailer. Throw in all the interactions between the students within their own dojo and with the competing dojo and you have a recipe for success. You can check out the official description for Cobra Kai below.

“Cobra Kai may have won the battle, but the war has just begun. Watch Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1, and train a new generation in the way of karate. But will their past get in the way of what truly matters? Catch a new season of Cobra Kai coming April 24.”

Are you excited for more Cobra Kai? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!