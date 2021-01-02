Cobra Kai Season 3 Includes the Surprise Return of a Major Karate Kid Character

✖

Cobra Kai fans have been on the edges of their seats since the season two finale. The Karate Kid sequel concluded its sophomore outing with multiple cliffhangers begging for resolution in the show's next installment. Luckily for fans, a move to Netflix guaranteed that those resolutions were forthcoming. There was Miguel's future after his fall, plus that shot of Johnny's phone in the sand revealing Ali Mills was trying to contact him on via Facebook. Fans of the series have been dying to know if Elisabeth Shue would return as Ali, as the second season finale seemed to foreshadow. Cobra Kai Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, meaning fans finally have their answers.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 3! Continue reading at your own risk...

Yes, Ali most definitely returns to the world of The Karate Kid in Season 3 of Cobra Kai, and Shue steps in to reprise the role. Unfortunately for fans that have been waiting on Ali's return for some time, she doesn't actually appear on the show until the last few episodes of the new season.

There's a whole story arc this season teasing the appearance of Ali, in which Johnny tries to learn social media in order to impress his high school girlfriend. They message back and forth and it feels like she will show up at some point.

The build-up to Ali's arrival actually makes her Cobra Kai debut a bit of a surprise. You start to think that she won't show up until the season finale, but the eighth episode of Season 3 begins with Ali returning to her mom's house for the holidays, revealing that she's back in the Valley. The next three episodes see Ali and Johnny reunite and talk about the relationship they had back in high school.

Ali isn't the only character from the Karate Kid franchise to return in Season 3, but she was the only one that was kept a secret. Both Kumiko and Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II are featured in the new season, however, their returns were revealed in the trailer.

Are you glad to see Ali Mills return in Cobra Kai? What other Karate Kid characters would you like to see come back in future seasons? Let us know in the comments!