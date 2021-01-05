Cobra Kai's Elisabeth Shue Talks Returning to the Karate Kid Universe

✖

It may have taken nearly three entire seasons of Cobra Kai, but the one and only Ali Mills finally made her way back into the world of The Karate Kid. Elisabeth Shue, who starred in the original 1984 Karate Kid film, returned to the franchise in Season 3 of Cobra Kai, reuniting with both Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the process. Fans have been understandably excited about the reunion, especially given just how much Ali's return had been teased in Season 2.

What was it like for Shue to finally return after all these years? ET caught up with Shue on the set of Cobra Kai Season 3, which was filmed back in 2019, to talk about the long-awaited reunion.

"I was just really excited to see Ralph and Billy," Shue said. "I watched all of the seasons and I was just so impressed with how they handled taking something so beloved, a movie that's so beloved, and being able to make it something equally as interesting."

Before arriving on the set of Cobra Kai Season 3, Shue hadn't seen Macchio or Zabka since the 1980s.

"I think Ralph and I saw each other, reminded me, in '86," recalled Shue. "It was really nice. And Billy and I haven't seen each other since we stopped shooting [The Karate Kid]."

Finally, Shue revealed part of what she loves so much about Cobra Kai is seeing the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny continue, decades after Ali left the picture. "The one thing that's so sweet is to see Daniel and Johnny still fighting it out," she added. "They really haven't evolved much."

Of course, by the end of Season 3, the return of Ali Mills helps mend all of the bridges between Johnny and Daniel. However, it doesn't seem like Ali will be a major character on the show after the conclusion of the third season, so Daniel and Johnny are going to have to figure out their new friendship on their own.

What did you think of the third season of Cobra Kai? Were you glad to see Ali Mills back in the fold? Let us know in the comments!