Cobra Kai's SPOILER Didn't See Karate Kid Co-Stars in Decades Before Filming Season 3

One Cobra Kai star didn’t see their Karate Kid co-stars for decades before filming Season 3. Elisabeth Shue’s Ali Mills is back for the third salvo of episodes on Netflix and fans are excited. But, on The Netflix After Party, the actress admitted that she had only seen Ralph Macho one time before joining Cobra Kai. It’s not unthinkable because people are busy and have their own lives to lead. But, a stretch from 1986 to 2020 is one massive stretch of time. However, if you think about it, it’s not too uncommon for a lot of these casts to sit dormant until the time comes for something to happen in a giant franchise. Cobra Kai is the biggest thing to happen for The Karate Kid since Jaden Smith’s movie a decade ago. Luckily for longtime fans, this project features a lot more callbacks and focuses on the legacy characters a lot more.

"No, I saw Ralph once," Shue explained during the show. "We can never remember when it was, but I think it was in 1986 at a baseball game. And then I didn't see Ralph until working on the show. It was so cool. We were gonna rehearse and I just walked around the corner and there he was. And I just said, 'Oh my god.'"

Macchio also commented on the extended gap for most of the cast. He said, ”There's a million things to say when you haven't seen someone that you're somewhat connected to, you know, in cinema and around the world, and then you run into them and those are the three words that came to our mouths. Which is a good thing.”

William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence is back for Season 3 as well. Cobra Kai is adjusting well to it’s new digs over at Netflix. He offered some hints about what to expect in this season. Safe to say fans are looking for some answers after the way Season 2 ended.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told ComicBook.com recently. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

