Beloved Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 4 Return

There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.

The fourth season of Cobra Kai was released on Netflix in its entirely on New Year’s Eve. It’s clear that fans chose to ring in 2022 by binge-watching the latest batch of episodes from Netflix’s martial arts dramedy. Sunday’s edition of the rotating Top 10 list shows Cobra Kai in the number one spot, supplanting the likes of Don’t Look Up, The Lost Daughter, Emily in Paris, and The Witcher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New seasons of Netflix originals almost always perform well upon their debuts, and Cobra Kai brushed aside its competition with ease. It will be interesting to see just how long the show can stay on top of the rankings, considering just how popular the series has been with previous season debuts.

You can check out the full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Cobra Kai

“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

2. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

3. The Lost Daughter

“A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”

4. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

5. Queer Eye

“Grab some tissues! An all-new Fab Five serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

6. Stay Close

“When Carlton Flynn vanishes 17 years to the night after Stewart Green died, it sets off a chain reaction in the lives of people connected to both men.”

7. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

8. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharted island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”

9. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

“In 1970s NYC, the ‘Torso Killer’ preys on women to fulfill his grotesque fantasies while eluding police. A docuseries dive into crime’s darkest places.”

10. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”