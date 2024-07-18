Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Release Date Moved Up

The second part of Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season is coming sooner than you expected. The block of episodes, originally set to release on November 28, has moved up two weeks and will now drop on November 15. The series, which wrapped production back in June, is a spinoff of the original Karate Kid film franchise and is now positioned as the link between the classic series and the rebooted version, which came out in 2010 and starred Jackie Chan. Created by Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is maybe the best example of a legacy sequel in the TV space. Starring original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, it takes playful jabs at the original franchise will telling an emotionally involving story that balances the sincerity and silliness of the beloved 1980s series.

The first part of Cobra Kai season six just dropped on Netflix. Fans have been waiting since September 22 to see how the story wraps up.

The series centers on Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) years after his humiliation at the end of The Karate Kid, and the first half of the show centered on the antagonistic relationship between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, who managed to transform his local fame as a martial arts star into a satisfying career and a beautiful family. As more and more characters from the first three Karate Kid movies were introduced to the show, the stakes got higher and while the inherent sillness that all of this was happening as a result of a couple of white kids from California and their high school karate fight, the show balanced its tone nicely, keeping character front and center and making sure that silliness never took over and deflated the stakes of Cobra Kai.

Hurwitz, Heald, and Scholossberg are no strangers to taking concepts that don’t feel like they should work, and somehow pulling out a win. They previously made the Harold and Kumar movies.

Cobra Kai originally started as an original series on the now-defunct YouTube Red platform before moving over to Netflix. It has become one of the most popular comedies on the platform, and its success will now spin off a Karate Kid movie that blends the Ralph Macchio universe with the Jayden Smith movie, bringing in Jackie Chan to team with Daniel-San.

Here’s the official synopsis for the final season of Cobra Kai:

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.