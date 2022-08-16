Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix

It's time to go back to the Valley. After the stunning events of the All-Valley Karate Tournament in Season 4, Cobra Kai is finally returning to Netflix for its fifth season. The Karate Kid sequel series puts Daniel and Johnny in their most vulnerable position yet, as Terry Silver's Cobra Kai empire has rapidly expanded across the entire town, and his victory at the tournament forced Miyagi-Do to close its doors.

Cobra Kai Season 5 is set to debut on Netflix on September 9th. Ahead of the release next month, Netflix has released the official trailer for this new batch of episodes, allowing fans to get a glimpse at the action. You can check out the trailer in its entirety below!

The final scene of Cobra Kai Season 4 shows Daniel reuniting with Chozen, his former rival, hoping that together they can take down Silver and his dojo. It should come as no surprise to see Chozen featured in the new Season 5 trailer.

Following the debut of Season 4, Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg spoke with ComicBook.com and explained what that surprise cameo could mean for Season 5.

"When Daniel went to Okinawa [in Cobra Kai Season 3], we saw that Chozen had lived this life of shame, coming off the events of Karate Kid II," explained Cobra Kai co-creator Hayden Schlossberg. "And that Daniel coming to Okinawa gave him an opportunity to redeem himself in his eyes. And we always felt that he showed him a couple moves, but he's always going to feel that responsibility to help Daniel."

"And so, the fact that at the end of Season 4, things are worse than they've ever been," he continued. "Cobra Kai is more popular than it's ever been, with Terry Silver relishing it and in full force and Daniel supposedly having to shut down Miyagi Do. That when you think about it from Daniel's perspective, what does he have to come back from this?"

