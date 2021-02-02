Cobrai Kai's Paul Walter Hauser Wants to Play the Hulk

✖

Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Raymond (Stingray) on Cobra Kai and Jeffy Renee Chisholm on Reno 911!, is apparently angling to play The Incredible Hulk at some point down the line. The role, which has been played by Mark Ruffalo since 2012's Marvel's The Avengers, has not had a solo movie in all that time, but has served as a staple in movies like The Avengers and Thor: Ragnarok and is likely to appear in She-Hulk on Disney+. Chisholm, being a physically imposing guy, likely wants to play the transformed version of the Hulk -- a character that has appeared as a CG being ever since the 2003 Hulk movie from director Ang Lee.

Previously, Lou Ferrigno played a live-action version of The Hulk, appearing opposite Bill Bixby's David Bruce Banner in the 1970s TV series and its spinoff movies. It seems unlikely to be headed back to that, but it would certainly be something that a segment of the fandom would probably like to see.

You can see the tweet below.

Still waiting for Kevin and the gang to call me. #someday #gogreen pic.twitter.com/VJ4CPoT45l — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) January 31, 2021

Kevin, of course, is Kevin Feige. It isn't entirely implausible, considering that Hauser currently has Cruella coming up, Disney's live-action story of Cruella DeVille from 101 Dalmatians. He also has leading man experience, having played the title role in Richard Jewell as well as appearing in BlacKkKlansman and I, Tonya.

The third season of Cobra Kai sees Daniel LaRusso head back to Okinawa, the home of Mr. Miyagi, and reunite with old friends and foes. Both Kumiko and Chozen, characters from The Karate Kid Part II, made their return. You can stream all three seasons on Netflix now.