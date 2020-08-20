Drunk History Cancelled by Comedy Central After Six Seasons

✖

Comedy Central has cancelled Drunk History after six seasons. According to Deadline, the educational comedy series created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner will not go forward with the seventh season that it was renewed for last summer. This means that the Season 6 finale, "Bad Blood", which aired on August 6, 2019 and covered Typhoid Mary and Arsinoe, will be the series' last. Waters, who has a first-look deal with Comedy Central, will continue to develop projects for the network.

Drunk History, which began as a web series on Waters' YouTube before moving to Funny or Die, saw an inebriated narrator, joined by Waters who served as host, struggle to recount an historical event as actors enacted the story and lip synced dialogue. Over its six seasons, the series covered a wide range of historical events, including the Season 5 episode "Game Changers" in 2018 which featured Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols' meeting with Martin Luther King, Jr.

The series featured a changing cast of actors and comedians and drew a wide range of guests including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tessa Thompson, Seth Rogen, Winona Ryder, Tiffany Haddish, and many more. Over the course of its six seasons, Drunk History received 17 Emmy nominations and one win thus far -- the series is currently up for three Emmys, including one for best variety sketch series.

The series had been in pre-production for its seventh season when the COVID-19 pandemic halted film and television production back in March. According to the report, some of the comedian narrations for the now-scrapped Season 7 had been taping at the time of the shutdown.

The cancellation of Drunk History leaves Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens as the only remaining original live-action series on Comedy Central. It was announced last week that two other series, The Other Two and South Side, will move to HBO Max. It was also recently announced that the network is rebooting The Ren & Stimpy Show as well as Beavis & Butt-Head and Clone High as well as the Daria spinoff series, Jodie.

