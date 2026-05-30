Game of Thrones Officially Reveals 36 Recast Stars for New Mad King Prequel

2026 is shaping up to be the year of the dragon—at least, it is if you’re a fan of the expansive world of A Song of Ice and Fire. Just a few months ago, fans were treated to the explosive first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which debuted to critical acclaim. In just a few weeks, the third season of House of the Dragon, which is said to be the most epic season yet, hits HBO Max. And finally, new details are emerging about another Game of Thrones prequel that’s slated for later this year.

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No longer confined to our televisions, Game of Thrones is hitting the stage, a fact that the author of the original series, George R.R Martin, has confirmed on his blog. A prequel play, titled Game of Thrones: The Mad King, which is set during the final few years before the start of the novels, is set to run from July 20th to September 5th at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, with a hopeful Broadway run after that. And now, the cast has been fully revealed, and fans can finally take a peek at who will be bringing their favorites to life.

Who Can We Expect to See In The Mad King?

The play, adapted by Duncan Macmillan from Martin’s novels, is set during a tourney at Harrenhal and explores key moments involving important characters, such as Ned Stark, his sister Lyanna, Jamie Lannister, and Robert Baratheon. And if you’re a fan of either the books or the show, Lyanna Stark is a name that should ring a bell, despite only appearing once on screen, and one that gets quite the focus during the play, as her budding romance with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, the son of the titular Mad King, is explored even more deeply, and we get a look into the events that led to the two of them running away together, plunging the realm into war and leading to the birth of Jon Snow.

Playing Lyanna is Harmony Rose-Bremner, with Noah Ritter as Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, Michael Abubakar as Ned Stark, and Callum Woodhouse as Lord Robert Baratheon. Aerys Targaryen, also known as the Mad King, will be played by Michael Shaeffer, while Luke Brady will play Brandon Stark, Alexander Newland will play Lord Rickard Stark, Ned and Lyanna’s father, Miles Barrow will play Benjen Stark, their brother, Mariah Gale will play Queen Rhaella Targaryen and Lady Shella Whent, and Marcello Walton will play Ser Jonothor Darry and Lord Tywin Lannister.

The cast grows even larger with Maxim Ays as Ser Jaime Lannister, Daisy Franks as Cersei Lannister, Edem-Ita Duke as Oberyn Martell, Elizabeth Ayodele as Princess Elia Martell, Hughie O’Donnell as Lord Varys, Kel Matsena as Ser Arthur Dayne, Daniel Hawksford as Ser Barristan Selmy, Richard Hansell as Grand Maester Pycelle, Marty Breen as Catelyn Stark, Tanisha Spring as Ashara Dayne, and Islam Bouakkaz as Howland Reed. The play also features Adrian Christopher as Prince Lewyn Martell, Shaun Yusef McKee as Ser Gerold Hightower, Huw Parmenter as Ser Oswell Whent, Sebastian Charles as Owen Merryweather, Fred Davis as Qarlton Chelsted, and Tom Larkin as Lord Whent and Wisdom Rossart. Overall, it’s a huge cast, and one that’s stuffed full of the kind of talent necessary to bring a story of this scale to life.

Are you looking forward to this first glimpse into the events that kicked off Robert’s Rebellion and the story that led to Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.