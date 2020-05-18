Community Fans Can't Get Enough of Pedro Pascal During the Reunion Table Read

At long last, the cast of Community reunited for a special virtual table read, giving fans hope of a more permanent reunion in a time not too far from now. While the majority of cast and series creator Dan Harmon was on hand to reprise their roles, the table read was missing Walton Goggins, the actor who played the lawyer of Chevy Chase's (another actor absent from the read) character in the episode being read. Instead, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal filled the role.

As you might expect, the internet loved Pascal's job at table read. In fact, tweeters like Pascal's gig so much, the actor quickly became a trending topic and remains so as of this writing. Between spawning dozens of memes through his character-breaking antics and with Twitter's general thirstiness for the actor, it's safe to say Harmon and company chose the right guy for this gig.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying about Pascal's Community gig: