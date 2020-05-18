Community Fans Can't Get Enough of Pedro Pascal During the Reunion Table Read
At long last, the cast of Community reunited for a special virtual table read, giving fans hope of a more permanent reunion in a time not too far from now. While the majority of cast and series creator Dan Harmon was on hand to reprise their roles, the table read was missing Walton Goggins, the actor who played the lawyer of Chevy Chase's (another actor absent from the read) character in the episode being read. Instead, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal filled the role.
As you might expect, the internet loved Pascal's job at table read. In fact, tweeters like Pascal's gig so much, the actor quickly became a trending topic and remains so as of this writing. Between spawning dozens of memes through his character-breaking antics and with Twitter's general thirstiness for the actor, it's safe to say Harmon and company chose the right guy for this gig.
Keep scrolling to see what everyone's saying about Pascal's Community gig:
The Crossover We Deserve
community read said PEDRO PASCAL IS THE MANDALORIAN pic.twitter.com/VetcewjVkX— 𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝙟𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙣 ✿ ceo of din (@diindjarin) May 18, 2020
A Classic
pedro pascal not being able to get through the cylinder of sperm line without losing it for a minute straight #community pic.twitter.com/ikWlVvZ8SZ— community caps (@coolabedfilm) May 18, 2020
Best Week Ever (It's Only Monday)
pedro pascal gave us the best week of our life pic.twitter.com/4shjk8RLNX— dodge (@mando_whats_up) May 18, 2020
Get Him in a Romcom
pedro pascal in a rom com already pic.twitter.com/1QBcyLnfHN— ky (@sithpascal) May 18, 2020
BIG MOOD
pedro pascal screaming “SHOOOOTS!” has truly been the highlight of my whole life pic.twitter.com/Xm5y1BgINu— 𝚌𝚎𝚘 𝚘𝚏 𝚊𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚢 ✿ (@thepascalorian) May 18, 2020
Does He Need Rescued?
why does it look like pedro pascal is stuck in someone's tiny garage pic.twitter.com/DWbBbJhIo3— kai. (@punkpascaI) May 18, 2020
Say Thanks
everybody say thank you pedro pascal pic.twitter.com/QcLpGksJzG— agostina🤗 #RebelsReborn (@pedropascalx) May 18, 2020
Best Ever
Pedro Pascal said: put two fingers up who's the best mandalorian of all pic.twitter.com/KeXW3MgHm9— sam🧀🥛 (@pascalrights) May 18, 2020
Here King, You Dropped This
pedro pascal trending as he SHOULD king— g (@fl0werufeast) May 18, 2020
Whole Heart
0comments
pedro pascal you have my whole heart pic.twitter.com/ReNgBfZsiz— molly ⎊ ✿ (@gothamspoe) May 18, 2020
*****
Community is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.
