Cops Resumes Filming New Episodes After Being Cancelled Earlier This Year

COPS has resumed filming new episodes after being cancelled earlier this year. Spokane Washington will play host to the episodes according to The Wrap, who spoke to the County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane Valley Deputies. The office actually released a statement to the press, “We have a longstanding relationship with COPS and Langley productions, and we are pleased they have decided to return.” Now, it is important to note that these episodes won’t air in the United States, but will go up as a part of some complicated agreements with international territories. People who were concerned that the production company was going back on their word should be happy to hear that. However, there are still those who believe that the show, along with Live PD, should be brought back.

I previously covered the decision to take the show off the air earlier this summer.

“A new season of COPS has been delayed by Paramount Network and new episodes of Live PD have been pulled on A&E. The decision comes as protests of police brutality are taking place all over the world. George Floyd’s death has ignited a nationwide conversation about police conduct and abuses suffered by Black Americans every day. In the place of Live PD, A&E will air Live Rescue instead.”

“Paramount Network has been shifting COPS episodes since last week and Ghostbusters is now expected to occupy this Monday’s slot that the long-running show used to hold. The channel has not commented on the fate of the episodes that were pulled yet and the show has been removed from their website. However, information concerning Live PD, Live Rescue, and spin-off shows are still able to be viewed on the website.”

“A&E said in a previous statement,‘Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend.’”

“COPS ran for 25 seasons on FOX and then was paired with America’s Most Wanted on Saturday nights for 14 years. Spike TV picked up the show back in 2013 and facilitated new episodes while airing repeats. (Spike became Paramount Network in 2018.) Throughout its history, COPS has remained a ratings mainstay despite some calls for a re-examination of the show and the legacy it left behind.”

